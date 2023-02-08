Esizibeni Sivananda Vaswani Comprehensive High School is being accused of violating the constitutional rights of learners

The school issued a letter calling for learners, including members of the Nazareth Baptist (Shembe) Church, to cut their hair

The church expressed outrage over the incident since its members do not cut their hair to express their relationship with God

DURBAN - An Amanzimtoti school has come under fire for issuing a letter to learners that was allegedly in violation of their constitutional rights.

The note called for learners, including members of the Nazareth Baptist (Shembe) Church, to cut their hair. Esizibeni Sivananda Vaswani Comprehensive High School allegedly turned away learners who did not have short hair on Monday, 6 February.

In the letter seen by TimesLIVE, the school principal said the issue was a “thorny” one. The school added that it wanted children to be children and not be distracted.

Since issuing the letter, the church slammed the move and called for an explanation from the school and its governing body. It said denying learners entrance to the school for not cutting their hair violates their constitutional rights.

The principal was given 24 hours to respond to the church’s letter and provide substantial reasons for asking learners to cut their hair. The church added that if the school does not resolve the matter, it would be escalated to national and provincial departments of education.

Learners who are members of the church in other schools across the country allegedly faced discrimination for not cutting their hair. Shembe Church elder Mhlaseli Hlatshwayo told IOL that members do not cut their hair since it is symbolic of their relationship with God.

Mzansi reacts to school calling for Nazareth Baptist (Shembe) Church members to cut their hair

Sizwe Mcunu said:

“Where's he (principal) coming from, really? Worse still the school is in KZN where the church is predominant.”

Kennethius Lesedi Les Mautso commented:

“Every school has its conduct, if you can't live up to them, then find something suitable for you.”

Sanele Gcwabe KaMkhize posted:

“Such behaviours are weakening the governance and management systems of schools.”

Zama Banda wrote:

“That principal must first do his job before thinking about kids’ hair, what did his school achieve so far?”

Michael Mika Mikkel added:

“What does hair have to do with education?”

