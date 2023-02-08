A recent Twitter post sought to confirm the price of a house in the Randburg suburb known as Fleurhof

The estimated value of the house in question was said to be around R1.1 million, which felt overvalued for the area and size

The post also suggested that it may be cheaper to buy land and build your home instead of buying a new home

R300K for land or R 1.1 million for this house?

People have always said that buying a house is an excellent investment. A recent post on Twitter may illustrate just how difficult it has become to purchase one. With rising interest rates and inflation in global markets, the value of a house as real-estate far outweighs its price as a home.

Not everyone is looking to purchase a penthouse in an expensive suburb. But how much does a decent starter home in a reclusive neighbourhood cost these days?

Homes in small neighbourhoods are getting too expensive for buyers

Judging by the image alone, the answer feels an automatic and resounding "no". But according to home sales on private property, there might be a lot of truth in the question. A three-bedroom apartment of the same size and make costs R950 000, while a two-bedroom will set you back R750 000.

South Africans weigh in on the land issues

"Buy land and build" is an off-the-hip solution many progressive South Africans use. But is it a viable option for everyone, or is that simple? Some netizens took to the comments to share their views.

Here is what they had to say:

@Kingkulani said:

"Where will you get land for R300k in Joburg my friend? That is the challnges we have, talkng for myself residing around Jozi."

@busand00bs

"I didn't have R650k cash, nor R200k for land and couldn't qualify for a straight loan for either of the above. Banks wanted to see and evaluate the house you buy. Sometimes buying land can get you in an underdeveloped area, so rather buy for R650k and live to pay."

@nkululekotts added:

"Buy land where?"

@AlExtraBM

"Buy land for R300k kuphi, for example?"

