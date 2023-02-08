South African couple Xavier Haupt and Nadia Jaftha are at it again with a hilarious dance TikTok video

Xavier tries to show his girlfriend the secret to becoming an amazing dancer to any beat, and his tip is a bit different

Nadia gives it a shot but can't hold in her laughter as he continues his dance, and South Africans loved it

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

It's all in the face, babe. @zaaaaber/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Xavier Haupt posted a TikTok video showing his girlfriend and content producer Nadia Jaftha the trick in all epic dances. It's all the face. The South African couple is known for sharing cute content on the social media app, but this was a special treat for their fans.

He told her it's all in the facial expressions

When it comes to getting down, the aim is not to sweat. It would help if you had energy and attitude. But according to Xavier, it's all in the face. The video showed Nadia trying to keep up with her partner's moves and quirky facial expressions until she couldn't hold her laughter.

You can see the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Netizens found Xavier's expressions to be hilarious

So much for the dance, right? If Xavier wanted to make people laugh with his moves, he did just that. People in the comments, just like Nadia, could not contain their laughter. Here is what some of them had to say:

@Chanel said:

"Without reading caption, I was already ripped at the facial expressions"

@Samantha added:

"lmao, okay Xavier won its fine next challenge."

@kelly commented:

"Xavier facial expression on point for the beat"

@yongama maphini said:

"Xavier ate and left no crumbs @nadiajaftha on the other hand"

Video of girl with long legs showing off dance footwork impresses netizens

In other news about dancing, Briefly News reported on a long-legged girl showing off her dance moves in a TikTok video. The girl was dancing to Larry Maluma's Mama Tetema and left people amazed by both her dancing and her height.

This is what they had to say:

@Milan Skylar said:

"If now she's tall wat if she turns 20yrs."

@omodano said:

"You're good. how tall are you pls."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News