JOHANNESBURG - Cable theft in the City of Johannesburg has gotten out of control and is costing the metro millions.

Increased cable theft has cost the city of Johannesburg R28.1m in the last five years. Image: Donwilson Odhiambo & stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The Johannesburg Road Association (JRA) said that cable theft and vandalism of traffic lights had forced the city to fork out R28.1 million in the last five years.

According to the JRA, cable theft and vandalism incidents increased at an alarming rate, particularly in 2023, even though the year had just started. In January online, there were 26 incidents in which signalised intersections were targeted.

Is loadshedding the reason behind the rise in traffic robot cable theft?

The JRA claims that cable thieves have been encouraged by the increased stages of loadshedding and have been using the widespread rolling blackouts as cover to steal copper cables.

The association says that when the electricity is off during loadshedding, cable thieves can target electrical installations without the fear of being shocked by electricity, TimesLIVE reported.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's house affected by cable theft

Meanwhile, in Pretoria, a cable thief proved that even South Africa's political elite can't escape the scourge of cable theft.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's home was powerless after thieves targeted an electric pole outside the minister's house. The thieves stripped the pole, causing a power outage in the area.

According to SowetanLIVE, Lamola wasn't home at the time of the cable theft as he was in Cape Town preparing for the State of the Nation Address.

South Africans want government and police to take cable theft more seriously

Citizens are demanding that the government do something about the prevalence of cable theft in the area. This is what people are saying:

Marshal Murumbi-Zhanje complained:

"Close all scrapyards, we have been saying that for years. This government is so slow to act."

Sentle Adebisi Lehoko claimed:

"Intelligence units are meant to deal with specific crimes and this one is serious as it affects infrastructure."

Thula Gama demanded:

"Stricter laws and harsher sentences for actual perpetrators."

Mashudu Maluleke added:

"Our government is not doing enough about crime in our country."

Mnoneleli Pinyana commented:

"Lawlessness is engulfing our country."

Alleged cable thief stuck in ceiling at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital, Mzansi fed up: “Leave him there”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that an alleged cable thief's attempt to steal copper cables from the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in the Eastern Cape has ended in embarrassment.

The would-be criminal got stuck in the hospital's ceiling and the facility's staff caught the entire ordeal on camera.

The video was posted on Twitter by @RONALDMASINDA and showed several hospital workers trying to get the man out of the damaged ceiling.

