Leo Blackmann, an architect from Limpopo, shared photos on Twitter of a stunning home in Polokwane's Thornhill Estate

The photos showed a Porsche in the driveway and two other cars in the distance, but the focus was on the beautiful home

Netizens praised the design and expressed admiration for the work of Acute Innovation SA, with some expressing interest in working with the company in the future

Leo Blackmann's Polokwane home design. @leoblackmann/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A Limpopo architect shared a Twitter post showing a stunning finished home in Polokwane's Thornhill Estate. The photos posted by Leo Blackmann showed a Porsche in the driveway, with two other unidentifiable cars parked in the distance. But the home was the centrepiece, which was all done by their company Acute Innovation SA.

Acute Innovation designed a beautiful home to adore

See the post for yourself below:

Netizens had nothing but praise for the Polokwane home

Most people in the comments recognised the house, wanted to work with Leo Blackman, or loved his work. Here is what they had to say:

@Flowza_Langa said:

"Thornhill baba whenever I pass by this estate, there is no way I dont fantasize myself having something like this"

@MosimaMapela said:

"Absolutely love this house "

@Jobelihle_N said:

"I have literally R35,67 in my bank acc but u my good sir will build my future home … great gem "

@JleeRoger commented:

"Stunning work bafanas. The acute boys "

Limpopo man creates ‘Bridge’ on flooded street

In other news about Limpopians building things, Briefly News reported on a clever man who used crates to make a small bridge for pedestrians during a flash flood.South Africans took to the comments to let the man know they recognised his game.

@Marurla89 added:

"The civil engineer was awarded the R2 tender to build a temporary bridge."

