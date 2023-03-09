A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old girl, sparking widespread outrage

The victim was found dead in a shallow grave in the backyard of the man suspected to be her boyfriend

The 23-year-old suspect is facing numerous charges, including murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice

NORTH WEST - The murder of a 15-year-old girl sparked outrage among citizens and raised questions about the safety of women in the country.

Karabo Monyama was found dead in a shallow grave in a 23-year-old man’s backyard on Wednesday, 8 March.

The man was arrested in connection with the murder and is believed to have been romantically linked to the teen.

He is facing charges of murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice, TimesLIVE reported.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said the young victim was last seen at lunchtime on Sunday, 5 March. However, she never returned home.

The suspect is due to appear in the Moretele Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 10 March, according to Algoa FM.

Mzansi angered by 15-year-old’s murder

@Fifi22594635 said:

“15 years old? Yhoooooo.”

@online7money commented:

“He’s a cradle snatcher and should be locked up until old age.”

@EzeeT posted:

“The men here are dogs. Be safe, ladies.”

@MathewScraton wrote:

“Let’s hope the justice system does not let us down.”

@carin1952 added:

“Why does a 15-year-old go out with a 23-year-old?! We know the reason why he went out with her!”

Limpopo woman killed by boyfriend who was arrested for threatening to shoot her and released on bail

Briefly News also reported that a 47-year-old man arrested for threatening to kill his girlfriend later shot her dead and committed suicide just hours after being released on bail.

The victim, 40-year-old Mmapula Maria Letsoalo, had opened a case of intimidation against Matome Shadrack Matlakala. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the pair allegedly got into a “heated argument” when Matlakala threatened to shoot Letsoalo.

He was arrested and later released on bail, according to News24. Mojapelo said the suspect went to the victim’s house in Ga-Kgole Village, shot her dead and drove off. Matlakala was later found dead with a gunshot wound at his home and the firearm next to his body. A case of murder is being investigated with an inquest.

