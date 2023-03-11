Many have called for Advocate Dali Mpofu to be reported to the Legal Practice Council after taking a swipe at Thuli Madonsela

Mpofu and Madonsela got into a heated debate during her testimony at the parliamentary inquiry where Madonsela denied Mpofu's accusations

Madonsela blasted Mpofu and called him unprofessional after using the slurs used against her in parliament

Professor Thuli Madonsela came out guns blazing at Advocate Dali Mpofu after he took aim at her appearance during her testimony at the parliamentary inquiry.

Many have called for Dali Mpofu to be reported to the Legal Practice Council (LPC) for being unprofessional.

According to TimesLIVE, Thuli Madonsela and Dali Mpofu got into a heated debate during her testimony at the parliamentary inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's competence.

It all started when Mpofu alleged that Madonsela had changed her affidavit statements and some of the pages were not signed by a commissioner of oaths.

She vehemently denied the claims and alleged that she had made typing errors which needed to be corrected. She said:

"Everything else was just spelling corrections, but if you want to make an issue out of that and use taxpayers’ monies to quibble about that be my guest."

Thuli Madonsela reacts to Dali Mpofu "attacking" her looks

Responding to Mpofu's slurs, Madonsela said he was being unprofessional and should not have used the slurs from the streets. She said:

“Allow me to say that even by your standards, advocate Mpofu, this was the lowest. Advocate Mpofu, I am shocked beyond measure that you, as an advocate of this country, have taken slurs that have been said to me. A lot of the things you’ve said have never been said in parliament.

“The one slur about my looks that you have repeated in this record, that you yourself have said you envisage to be here for 100 years. You have brought what [former] president [Jacob] Zuma said about my looks in the streets into this record. That is shocking and unprofessional, sir.”

Painting of Thuli Madonsela to be auctioned to Raise Funds to Scrap Student Debt in Honour of 60th Birthday

Briefly News previously reported that Professor Thuli Madonsela has decided to commemorate her 60th birthday on 28 September with a silent auction of an oil painting of herself created by well-known Mzansi artist, Shany van den Berg.

The proceeds of the auction will go towards #Action4Inclusion, a platform that was created in 2020 to raise funds for Stellenbosch University students who need financial help.

According to IOL, funds raised on the platform support students who cannot access their academic records, graduate, or move on to the next academic year because of outstanding fees.

