Popular TikTok star @smokeymirror_ has gained viral fame with a hilarious post caricaturing Khanyi Mbau

The video features her using background voices to create a crowd singing along to her songs

Even Khanyi Mbau's brother Lasizwe finds the parody humorous, and the video has been viewed over 1.2 million times on TikTok

Khanyi Mbay gets clowned by TikTok star. @smokeymirror_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Popular TikTok content creator @smokeymirror_ has gone viral with a post caricature of Khanyi Mbau. The innovative video where she uses background voices to create a crowd singing along to her songs has sent netizens into laughter.

Even Khanyi's brother Lasizwe gets the humour behind it.

Khany Mbau gets viral parody of her by @smokeymirror_

The video has been viewed 1.2 million times at the time of publishing. Netizens can't get enough of her content. You can see the post in the video below:

Netizens could not get enough of the backup singers

@Lasizwe said:

"When I catch you..."

@Sokuphila Mkosana added:

"Backup singers are always killing it"

@amuamu743 said:

"Back-Up singers Never disappoint"

@:chopsticks said:

"That back room looks like the electricity room or whatever they call it"

@I_am_Prince_Anderson:

"The boots though, in fact, the whole Wardrobe. Nailed it"

@Jazilemfundo@minny:blush:

"I'm always here for the background voices"

@fish:

"Can we see the backup singers"

@Mind kynthia:

"Backup singers"

