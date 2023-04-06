The Black Lawyers Association North West chairperson Zanele Nkosi was recently murdered

The beloved BLA lawyer was walking to her car after work when she was shot dead by two gunmen

Nkosi's untimely death saddens South Africans, who called on police to handle gun-related crimes better

RUSTENBURG - The untimely death of the North West Black Lawyers Association chairperson, Zanele Nkosi, has sent shockwaves across SA.

38-year-old Zanele Nkosi was shot dead by two unknown gunmen on 29 March. Images: @Socialistsista

BLA chairperson Zanele Nkosi murdered

The 38-year-old BLA champion was shot dead by two gunmen outside her workplace in Rustenburg, North West on 29 March. According to TimesLIVE, Nkosi died on the scene.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani explained that Nkosi was walking towards her car after work when the suspects confronted her.

Funani explained that police have not made any arrests and the shooters remain at large.

Law Society of South Africa remembers Zanele Nkosi

Speaking to News24, the President of the Law Society of South Africa (LSSA), Eunice Masipa, said the LSSA shares the despair of everyone who loved Nkosi.

"This cowardly act has robbed Ms Nkosi's family, colleagues and the country of a fearless woman of strength, committed to making South Africa a better place for all," said Masipa.

Nkosi reportedly served on several committees in the LSSA. Mapisa called on the police to find Nkosi's killers soon so that they can face justice.

The beloved lawyer's memorial service will be held on Thursday, 6 April at the Rustenburg Civic Centre City Hall. According to a social media post by someone close to Nkosi, she leaves behind a nine-year-old daughter.

The Noka Ya Lorato Primary School also remembered Nkosi. She reportedly donated 67 pairs of school shoes to pupils on Nelson Mandela Day last year.

South Africans saddened by Zanele Nkosi's murder

@MuketsiK said:

"I wish the government of South Africa could prioritise ending gun crimes. The scourge has reached unimaginable levels! @CyrilRamaphosa @Julius_S_Malema"

@brian_roos said:

"Senseless killings."

@Venon_Sir_venon said:

"Did @BhekiCele visit the scene of crime?"

@Makorokoto2 said:

"Mihalik, the Murrays and now Nkosi. How many must fall? @LirandzuThemba @RonaldLamola @CyrilRamaphosa"

@LaPolymath said:

"South Africa is becoming more deadly every single day."

@mokoma8310031 said:

"Sad news, only a country with no visible security cluster."

