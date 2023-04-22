A Limpopo finance administration manager was slapped with a five-year jail sentence for stealing R1.6m from her employer

Annelize Holtzhausen siphoned the money by creating fake claims and transferring the funds to the personal accounts of her and her husband

South Africans are dissatisfied with the sentence and claim the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court could have been harsher

POLOKWANE - A Limpopo woman will spend the foreseeable future behind bars for stealing R1.6 million from her employer.

A Limpopo woman, Annelize Holtzhausen, was sentenced to five years in jail for stealing R1.6 million from her employer.

Source: Getty Images

The Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced 35-year-old Annelize Holtzhausen to five years imprisonment on Thursday, 19 April.

This comes after the Polokwane court found Holtzhausen guilty of 185 counts of theft on 29 May 2022, IOL reported.

Annelize Holtzhausen stole from her employer by creating fake claims

While working as a financial administration manager at Zandspruit Homeowners Association NPC, Holtzhausen siphoned money by fabricating claims.

The 35-year-old who was tasked with paying service providers transferred the money for the fictitious claims from her employer's bank account into her personal account, News24 reported.

Holtzhausen even dragged her husband into her criminal exploits by transferring some of the money to her husband's bank account.

Auditors discover Holtzhausen's fraudulent activities, Polokwane Hawks investigate case

The company became aware of the fraudulent activities after auditors stumbled across them. The auditors swiftly opened a case of fraud against Holtzhausen.

The case was handed over to Polokwane-based Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit.

South Africans believe Annelize Holtzhausen deserves a harsher sentence

Below are some comments:

Pedro Mapelo questioned:

"Five years only?"

Leon Le Maitre added:

"Not long enough."

Lavender Xavier Otis complained:

"Five years is nothing "

Onikwa Mpumela said:

"Five years only? For stealing R1.6m? I wonder how many for stealing 100k! Community service, maybe."

Thula Gama suggested:

"She will come out and enjoy the money. Give her ten long years."

