The iconic beachfront amusement park, Durban Funworld, has officially closed down after 75 years

Third-generation owner, Nick Steyn blames the eThekwini Municipality for the closure that leaves 30 people unemployed

South Africans are mostly sad that the attraction is ceasing to exist, while others say it might be the start of something new

DURBAN - It is the end of an era for Durban's most iconic beachfront amusement park after over seven decades in business.

Durban Funworld shutdowns after 75 years

According to SABC News, the amusement park officially closed on Monday, 1 May, and owner Nick Steyn stated 30 people are now jobless.

In addition to the workers, Steyn highlighted that the vendors that worked at Durban Funworld had also lost their business due to this closure. Steyn is the third generation to run the amusement park and lamented that some people hired at Funworld worked there for decades.

One employee told SABC News that he had worked at Funworld for 43 years, and the last day of work was the saddest day of his career.

"For 43 years, I’ve seen the people enjoying themselves. Different races, different cultures, and different people from all over the world, so it’s the saddest day for me today," said the employee.

Durban Funworld owner blames eThekwini Municipality for closure

Steyn has blamed the deterioration of the beachfront for the closure of the Durban Funworld. He told News24, that he could no longer continue carrying the financial burden of the upkeep.

Steyn explained that over the past 12 years, he has tried to sell the park's assets and rides to a suitable owner, but deals fell through because the eThekwini Municipality refused to sign a long-term lease.

Steyn's lease ended in 2017, and the park had been operating on a month-to-month basis, which he says has become unsustainable.

The Durban Funworld owner added that he believes in the next few months, the park will be stripped for scrapped metal, and anyone who wants to take over will have to start from scratch.

South Africans weigh in on Durban Funworld closure

@sahil_e said:

"Wow, that is sad. I have been there once when we visited Durban."

@Good__man123 said:

"I think it's a great opportunity for new economic role players. Hence, it's a plausible move to dismantle green contracts. May God raise others who would share the space and attract more tourists. I dismiss spirits of fear from the collapse of 75yrs in business "

@KB_Ramasimong said:

"Everything is falling apart in Durban... From what hearing."

@CnnAndreas said:

"The Mayor of Durban and ANC have failed to invest in tourist attraction facilities that made Durban prosperous back then, and will destroy it financially in the years to come. One just has to take a walk along the beachfront and see the demise of infrastructure, no events nada."

@FarmUniq said:

"The Apartheid government didn’t only steal the land but parks as well. Nationalisation is very important in this regard. No one should be allowed to privatise parks."

