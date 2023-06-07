The Centurion petrol tanker crash and explosion claimed the life of the tanker driver

The driver was transporting 40 000 litres of petrol when he lost control of the tanker

Firefighters and emergency personnel found the driver's body in the tanker burnt beyond recognition

PRETORIA - The driver of a petrol tanker died in a fiery blaze after he lost control of the vehicle when it caught on fire on the N1 north in Centurion.

Petrol tanker driver dies after a vehicle explosion on the N1 in Centurion. Image: Stock photo & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The incident happened on Monday night, 5 June and resulted in the highway being closed in both directions between Botha Avenue and the R21/N1 Flying Saucer interchange.

The tanker reportedly carried 40 000 litres of 93-octane petrol when the driver lost control, SowetanLIVE reported.

Centurion petrol tanker crash could be seen kilometres away

Tshwane emergency spokesperson Charles Mabaso said firefighting and emergency resources were sent to recover the scene.

The emergency services personnel could reportedly see smoke and fire several kilometres away. Explosions could also allegedly be heard as they drew nearer to the scene, TimesLIVE reported.

Mabaso said the remains believed to belong to the driver were found inside the tanker cab burnt beyond recognition.

The scene has been handed over to police crash scene investigators to uncover the cause of the crash.

South Africans mourn death of petrol tanker driver

Below are some comments:

Raheemah Busisiwe Ditshego wished:

"Horrific, may his soul rest in peace and condolences to his loved ones."

Ngovhela Sibasa added:

"Dangerous job indeed."

Sduduzo Ntombela asked:

"You mean there was not even a single chance of escape? Eish condolences to his family... We all know he was working hard to put food on the table for his kids, now they're going to starve."

Ras Magosi St. Magakwe commented:

"What a horrible way to die."

Elizabeth Blanche said:

"Sorry to hear that, my heartfelt condolences to the brokenhearted family, God will comfort you in this time of your lost."

