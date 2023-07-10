A Durban e-hailing driver has fatally shot two robbers who posed as passengers

The incident happened after a 17-year-girl requested a ride and tried to rob the driver will three other men

The girl and a second suspect managed to flee the scene after the shooting leading to a police search

DURBAN - An e-hailing driver from Durban narrowly escaped an armed robbery from a group posing as riders in Wentworth.

An e-hailing driver from Durban fatally shot two alleged robbers who posed as passengers. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

In a bid to save his life, the driver fired two shots at the robbers, fatally wounding two of the assailants in the process.

Among the robbers was a 17-year-old girl who requested the cab on Sunday, 9 July.

Durban e-hailing driver accepts ride request from 17-year-old girl

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, when the driver went to pick up the teenager who requested the ride, there were three more people with her, IOL reported.

The girl jumped into the front seat while the rest of the passengers hopped in the back. At some point during the trip, one of the men asked to be dropped off, which is when the robbers pounced on the unsuspecting driver.

The men allegedly grabbed the driver from behind and held him down while the teenage girl in the passenger seat tried to steal his cell phone and money.

E-hailing driver fires shots at would-be robbers

The victim managed to break free of the hold and jump out of the vehicle, which is when he noticed the robbers were pointing a gun at him.

The driver produced his own firearm and opened fire in retaliation, killing two of the robbers.

The teenager and the other assailant fled the scene. The KZN police are on the hunt for the two other suspects.

