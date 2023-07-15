The Jacob Zuma Foundation has declined to disclose the specific illness that the former president is battling

Jacob Zuma who is on medical parole, is currently receiving medical treatment in Russia

South African citizens weighed in on Zuma's travel and undisclosed medical condition on social media

Former President Jacob Zuma went to Russia to get medical treatment. Image: Gulshan Khan and Rob Maccol

Source: Getty Images

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has chosen not to disclose the specific illness for which former President Jacob Zuma is currently undergoing treatment in Russia.

Jacob Zuma Foundation remains mum on illness

According to SABCNews, the foundation refrained from disclosing the expected date of Zuma's return to South Africa.

The foundation said it intends to wait for the Correctional Services Department's verdict regarding the parole status of the former president.

This development comes in the wake of the Constitutional Court dismissing the Department's application for permission to challenge a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling pertaining to Zuma's medical parole, reported News24.

Jacob Zuma Foundation representative says former president is not in Russia for leisure

Mzwanele Manyi, the spokesperson for the foundation said he is not in not at liberty to violate the confidentiality between a doctor and patient.

Manyi added that it is evident that Zuma did not travel to Russia solely for recreational purposes; instead, he went there due to health concerns currently being addressed.

SA citizens discuss Zuma's mysterious illness

Thabani Shandu said:

"Very good. The people's president, Msholozi must stay in Russia for as long as he wants. In actual fact, he is safer in the hands of Vladimir Putin."

CB Mkhari mentioned:

"Zuma is a busy person. If he is not in and out of the court. He is in and out of the country trying to avoid his day in court."

Elize de Bruyn added:

"Running away. I hope he stays there."

Vuyo Methuko commented:

"Jacob Zuma feels like a South African lie that got out of hand and morphed into a life of its own and we sort of ran with it."

Jack Mthethwa wrote:

"Akaguli ubalekile."

Thandeka Nonhlanhla Msacow

"Brought to you by Thabo Bester."

ActionSA finds Jacob Zuma’s medical treatment in Russia suspicious after Concourt rules on parole challenge

In another article, Briefly News reported that former President Jacob Zuma is allegedly sick again and is seeking medical treatment for his undisclosed illness in Russia.

ActionSA finds the timing of Zuma's sudden illness suspicious, given that the Constitutional Court dismissed the correctional serves bid to keep the former president out of jail on Thursday, 13 July.

