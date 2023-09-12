Dr Nandipha Magudumana was caught on camera praying and singing to herself at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court

South Africans speculated about her defence strategy, claiming she might want to plead insanity

Despite a denied bail application due to being considered a flight risk, Magudumana remained seemingly unfazed and smiled after the ruling

BLOEMFONTEIN - A video of Dr Nandipha Magudumana seemingly praying and singing to herself while awaiting her fate at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court has South Africans speculating.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana has South Africans talking after she was seen praying and singing in court ahead of her bail verdict. Images: @Sli_Masikane/Twitter & @maryjaneexplore/Twitter screenshot

Magudumana has been behind bars for five months after being arrested in Tanzania alongside her lover, Thabo Bester, a murderer and sexual offender. The disgraced doctor is accused of helping Bester escape from the Mangaung Correctional Service facility in Bloemfontein.

South Africans speculate on Dr Nandipha's defence strategy

Since her appearance last week, Magudumana has seemingly decided to turn to God as she faces serious charges. Moments before learning that her bail application would be denied, Dr Nandipha was caught on camera bowing her head and praying.

Shortly after the prayer, she moved her lips and seemed to sing a song to soothe herself.

Magudumana's prayer had South Africans speculating that she might try to use the insanity plea to avoid jail time.

Dr Nandipha declared a flight risk

According to TimesLIVE, Magudumana was denied bail by magistrate Estelle de Lange, who said she was a flight risk and might attempt to flee the country or help her lover escape from prison again.

De Lange added that she could not impose any bail conditions that would ensure that Magudumana attends her trial because she knows how to leave the country without getting her passport stamped.

Even after hearing that she was to remain behind bars, Magudumana did not seem fazed by the ruling and was still all smiles.

South Africans react to Dr Nandipha's courtroom behaviour

@Magoro_om said:

"Girl is guilty, she's even singing Nigerian gospel music"

@I_am_Bucie said:

"She’s giving Rosemary Ndlovu energy. The drama is drama-ing.

@Ashante_Parker said:

"Dr Nandi has been prompted to act as if she is reaching a psychological breakdown to be transferred to psychiatric for mental treatment to escape the jail time. Who’s going to trace her if she’s there serving jail time if Thabo Bester crawls out of jail not even running 10 miles."

@neavyfornow said:

"This woman needs to do some deep self-reflection. The way she lacks self-awareness and emotional maturity. So much for those women empowerment talks."

@Raphaell_Ranx said:

"One thing about scammers and criminals is they like praying..."

Bester and Dr Nandipha share longing looks after reuniting for 1st time since arrest

Briefly News previously reported that convicted murderer and sexual offender Thabo Bester and his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana are back in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court and, for the first time since their arrest, are sharing the dock.

It seemed like a happy reunion for the long-lost lovers as the couple exchanged longing looks, chatted, and laughed with one another.

