The South African Police Services in Cape Town confiscated fake clothes that were worth over R100 million

The operation was conducted at Belville Taxi Rank, where the owners of the shops selling these fake clothes escaped and left their shops unattended

Netizens praised the men in blue and called for them to make a stop in their towns and townships

Mzansi applauds the SAPS in Cape Town for confiscating fake clothes at Belville Taxi Rank. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images

The South African Police Service is cracking the whip on criminal activities as they busted fake clothing worth over R100 million. Shop owners at Belville Taxi Rank abandoned their businesses when the cops took them down and closed their shops, confiscating their fake clothes and the cars they used to transport the fake brands. South Africans were ecstatic and called for the same officers to visit their hometowns and bust fake clothing sellers.

SAPS crackdown on fake clothes in Cape Town

The South African Police Service posted their hard work on their Facebook page. According to the SAPS, they pounced on Belville Taxi Rank in Cape Town, much to the shop owner's surprise. The operation was led by SAPS and included Customs and Exice and brand protectors from many famous brands.

They first obtained a warrant to search a shopping complex near the taxi rank. When the men in blue arrived, shopkeepers wasted no time and fled the scene, abandoning the shops. The police continued their jobs and seized fake clothing worth over R100 million. Thirty vehicles used to transport the goods were also seized during the operation. Click on this link to view the images.

Citizens express pride in cops' work

Netizens were proud of the police for their hard work.

Gorge Pietersen said:

“Now that's great news. The only thing left is to permanently close down all such businesses, freeze their assets and take back the money they stole.”

Shaun Aka Mathebula gushed:

“Well done to this team. I wish you guys could come to Tsheisong West/ Ebumnandini, shut it down, and take all these criminals to break inside our homes.”

Deborah Dee added.

“Our people must learn to boycott these fake stores because they are killing South Africa. At least the stores can employ many people who are South Africans.”

Sanda Petse remarked:

“I wonder why we still have the Small Street Mall in JHB. We all know they sell fakes.”

Shaun Aspeling added:

“Donate those clothes to the poor.”

