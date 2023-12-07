Three learners lost their lives, and three are fighting for their lives after they were involved in an accident

The learners, from Dannhauser in KwaZulu-Natal, were on their way home from a pens-down party when the accident happened

South Africans strongly condemned pens-down parties and spoke out against them

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs and societal issues during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

MEC Mbali Frazer mourned with the family of the 3 children who died. Images: KZN Department of Education

Source: Facebook

A pens-down party went from celebration to mourning after three students in Kwa-Zulu Natal died and three were critically injured after being involved in an accident. The KZN MEC of Education, Mbali Frazer, visited their families and passed her condolences. South Africans cried for their loss, grieved with them, and were angry that calls against pens down were ignored.

Matriculants killed in accident

According to TimesLIVE, the accident occurred on Monday. The learners from Mnyamande High School in Dannhauser were on their way home from a pens-down party when they got involved in an accident. Three of them were killed, and the other three were taken to hospital, where they are in critical condition.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In a statement, MEC Frazer mourned their deaths. She empathised with the families and remarked on how difficult it is for a parent to bury their child, especially after investing in their future. She met with the families that were grieving and comforted them.

Mzansi dislikes pens-down parties

South Africans on Facebook were angry and hurt.

Babalwa Doobsie Mabuya-Dweza said:

“This issue of pens down is annoying. #PensDownMustFall”

Gerald Howard wrote:

“The Department of Education issued statements discouraging pens down parties, and y’all decided to mize them.”

Ras Magosi St. Magakwe remarked:

“Yet when we call out these events, they label us outdated.”

Nonhlanhla SZikode was hurt.

“Sad news in the morning.”

Mthobelo Ntobeko somehow blamed the government.

“We’re failing our offspring because of the ANC government.”

Xolani Mahlngu retorted:

“ANC didn’t buy alcohol for pens down.”

Woman shot and killed outside of Tavern

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a young woman from Mpumalanga lost her life when she was in a car when a man shot at her.

The incident took place in early December. The young woman was part of a group of friends who had planned to stop at a tavern to buy something to eat. When they arrived, a half-naked man stepped out and told them to leave immediately.

Before they could do anything, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots in the car's direction. Moments after driving away, the car's occupants realised that one of them was shot, and they rushed her to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Source: Briefly News