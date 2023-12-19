The Department of Health reported only 60 statutory sexual assault cases in the Eastern Cape even though over 12500 learners gave birth

What was startling was that 500 of these were under 14

South Africans blamed the staggeringly high number of births on the over-sexualisation of entertainment and social media challenges

Although more than 12,500 learners in the Eastern Cape gave birth last year, and 500 of them were just 14 years old, the Department of Health only reported a meagre 60 statutory sexual assault cases. South Africans reeled from the understanding that many more statutory sexual assault cases were unreported.

reported that Jane Cowley, a Member of the Provincial Legislature for the Democratic Alliance in the province, remarked these are the births reported and that there might be more. She also observed that the number of cases opened is less than a quarter of the number of births.

She also mentioned that this is a massive and underreported problem. She lamented that the girls are not taken seriously and that this issue has to be brought out into the open so that the scourge of teenage pregnancy on this scale can be curbed as quickly as possible.

Mzansi is disgusted by the stats

South Africans on Facebook were disgusted and spoke out against the statistics. Some blamed the learners for being sexually active at a young age.

Vanessa Redelinghuys wrote:

“Thank you, government, for giving them the right to do it. Not much is done in cases like these young girls. My heart goes out to all of them. Now they still have to go to school and take care of their children. And some of the fathers turn their backs and walk away.”

Stainley Leman pointed out:

“Nobody will win this war. This 2000 generation has got a higher libido than any other generation.”

Sizwe Trilla exclaimed:

“It’s the so-called human rights. Kids have more rights than parents these days.”

John Carlos observed:

“Some see nothing wrong with the over-sexualisation of our entertainment, and these are the results. Things like Bhebha challenges.”

Ev Bremnee lamented:

“Babies having babies are destined for failure and poverty.”

30 teachers fired for sexual misconduct

In a related article, Briefly News reported that 30 teachers were fired after being found guilty of sexual misconduct.

The Education Labour Relations Council revealed that the teachers have been registered on the Child Protection Register and will no longer work with learners or children. Netizens believed that the number of guilty teachers should be higher than 30.

