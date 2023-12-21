Residents of an unidentified township looted an informal trader selling chickens

The viral video showed scores of people rushing to the informal trader's stand and running off with chickens and eggs

South Africans condemned the video and those who looted them and criticised them

South Africans were unhappy when a hawker was looted. Images: Marc Hoberman/Hoberman Collection/Universal Images Group via Getty Images and cglade

South Africans were heartbroken when chaos broke out, and residents looted an informal trader's stock. South Africans were appalled at the level of theft and how far gone the country has become.

Chicken stand looted in viral video

@AdvoBarryRoux posted the video on his X, formerly Twitter, profile. The video shows a man recording from a taxi and voicing his displeasure. He shows a group of people looting an informal trader's stand. The informal trader's stand contained chicken and eggs, and residents could be seen running off with chickens and eggs.

The video recorder is angry and shouts at them, asking them what they are doing. The residents pay no mind to him and continue their actions. One of them even drops a few eggs while running away. Watch the video here:

Netizens furious over video

South Africans were devastated by the video, and some were angry.

Ourlives Marketplace wrote:

“This is heartbreaking and embarrassing.”

Revival PK pointed out:

“You did this to foreigners, and now you are doing this to yourselves. Pause and think.”

Williams exclaimed:

“Many people invite bad luck in their lives unnecessarily. How does the hawker feel after this?”

Ms Lee added:

“This is so disappointing.”

All or Nothing was saddened.

“This is uncalled for. The amount of pain we, as black people, inflict on each other is unparalleled. These are the people who were supposed to be mourning. This is a shame.”

Jacob Nzuma observed:

“There were signs when their parents started doing it to foreigners, and many stood and watched, unconcerned. Now they are doing it to their fellow countrymen.”

Troy painted a grim picture.

“They started with trucks, and we endorsed it. Then they went for cash heist vans, and now they are attacking each other.”

Shu-Max cried:

“Malema said it. Once we’re done with foreigners, we will torment one of our own. This is wrong and barbaric behaviour.”

George residents loot alcohol truck

Similarly, Briefly News reported that residents from George in the Western Cape looted a truck full of alcohol.

A video went viral, showing people disembarking from cars, some emerging from the surrounding areas, and making off with packets and boxes of Bernini Spritzer. South Africans were frustrated with how fellow citizens had made looting an unfortunate habit.

