Victims allegedly defrauded in the United African Stokvel scam have expressed unwavering hope for justice, longing for the return of some of their funds

The stokvel claimed that returns from investments would be used to reimburse clients, with specific investors promised that their funds would triple in value

While the victims hold onto hope for justice, they recognise the possibility of not recovering all their funds

Individuals who invested in the United African Stokvel were scammed and are trying to recover even a portion of their stolen funds. Image: RapidEye

Source: Getty Images

Investors reportedly deceived in the United African Stokvel scam have expressed their steadfast hope for eventual justice, yearning for the return of even just a portion of their funds.

Numerous individuals throughout South Africa invested in the Bryanston-based stokvel, which advertised on social media as a digital investment group funnelling clients' funds into real estate and telecommunications. It asserted that returns from these investments would be utilised to compensate clients. Certain investors were assured that their funds would triple in value.

A victim who was caught in the scam spoke to TimesLIVE and said that she had been monitoring the stokvel since 2019 and had observed comments and testimonials from investors who had received returns.

"Two factors caught my eye: there was a seminar in Sandton back in 2019, before the lockdown, featuring United Stokvel banners, prompting me to seek more information. Upon encountering them again on Facebook, I became convinced of their legitimacy."

She remains hesitant to disclose her financial loss to her husband.

While the victims harbour hopes for justice, they acknowledge the possibility of not recovering all their funds.

