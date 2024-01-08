Three men and a woman are in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of four individuals in Jukulyn, Soshanguve

The arrests were executed by the Hawks' serious organized crime investigation team in Pretoria, along with the Hawks' tactical operations management section

A significant police operation focused on crime hotspots in Soshanguve led to the capture of 874 wanted suspects

In connection with the fatal New Year's Day shooting in Jukulyn, Soshanguve, three men and a woman have been apprehended. Images: John Wessels

Source: Getty Images

SOSHANGUVE - In the wake of the New Year's Day murders of police constable Mpho Kgobotlo, his niece Vuyolethu Ziwele, and friends Phomolang Malakapatlo and Thandi Dlamini, three men and a woman now face charges in connection with the fatal shooting in Jukulyn, Soshanguve.

This development comes subsequent to the arrest of two other suspects last week.

According to TimesLIVE, Brig Thandi Mbambo reported that the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team in Pretoria and the Hawks' tactical operations management section (TOMS) conducted the arrests.

The suspects had three firearms seized from them, including an AK-47 and two pistols. Their court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at the Soshanguve Magistrate's Court. The two individuals previously arrested, Sipho Kgomo and Tshepo Mosemeni, are set to appear in court again on January 12.

Mzansi praises SAPS

Soshanguve: Gauteng police arrest hundreds in crime hotspots

According to GroundUp, a major police operation targeting crime hotspots in Soshanguve resulted in the apprehension of 874 wanted suspects.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the area in response to the New Year's Day shooting, which tragically claimed the lives of four people, including a police officer.

Two arrested in Soshanguve shooting; SAPS confirmed 14-year-old victim

Previously, Briefly News reported that the mother of a victim in the Soshanguve New Year's Day shooting is devastated. Anticipating a joyful start to 2024 with her child, she instead arrived home to a horrifying scene.

Netizens expressed deep sorrow and sought to understand the motive behind the killing of one of the victims, who happened to be a police officer.

