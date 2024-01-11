NSFAS revealed that its board chair, Ernest Khosa, has voluntarily requested a 30-day leave of absence

Khosa, citing death threats following OUTA's leaked corruption allegations, emphasises that his leave is not an admission of guilt

NSFAS reassures its commitment to a smooth start to the 2024 academic year by collaborating with all stakeholders in education and training

NSFAS board chair Ernest Khosa is stepping aside to facilitate an inquiry into incriminating recordings. Image: Tom Martin

Source: Getty Images

NSFAS Board Chair, Ernest Khosa, takes leave amid inquiry into damning recordings with higher education minister Blade Nzimande.

Accused by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) of defrauding NSFAS through kickbacks, both Khosa and Nzimande face scrutiny.

According to eNCA, Khosa, cited death threats after OUTA leaked corruption allegations, emphasises his leave is not an admission of guilt.

NSFAS clarifies that Khosa's absence should not be misconstrued as an acknowledgement of wrongdoing.

Khosa denies the truth of the allegations, and the board underscores that his voluntary one-month leave is not an acknowledgement of guilt.

According to South African Government News Agency, NSFAS has reassured the South African public that it remains committed to collaborating with all stakeholders in the post-school education and training sector to guarantee a smooth and successful start to the 2024 academic year.

Mzansi believes that this is a sign of guilt

Josepp Memani posted:

"OUTA did an excellent job."

Pryzstojny Mathebula noted:

"The thugs are running."

Angela Sansom stated:

"Signs of a guilt."

Dewald Labuschagne mentioned:

"Enough stolen, no need to work anymore."

OUTA to elevate new allegations to Ramaphosa, SARS, SIU & PP

According to EWN, OUTA intends to elevate fresh claims of questionable activities related to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to the president.

OUTA has announced its intention to share the recordings and a subsequent report with the Special Investigating Unit, the Office of the Public Protector, the South African Revenue Service, and the Auditor-General's office.

