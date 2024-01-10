Cyril Ramaphosa remains unfazed by ActionSA's probe into the ANC's Ezulweni Investments debt settlement

This follows the ANC's brief announcement of settling its 2019 election poster debt without revealing the terms to the public

Ramaphosa advised those questioning the ANC's deal with the company to seek clarification from the party's treasurer general's office

Cyril Ramaphosa appears unconcerned about ActionSA's efforts to initiate an investigation into his organisation. Image: Pool

Source: Getty Images

ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa, appears undeterred by ActionSA's bid to investigate the settlement of the ANC's multi-million rand Ezulweni Investments debt. ActionSA has formally written to the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), seeking clarification on how the ANC resolved its R102 million debt with the company.

According to EWN, ActionSA alleges a potential violation of the Electoral Party Funding Act by the ANC. This move comes after the ANC briefly announced settling its debt for 2019 election posters without disclosing the agreement's terms to the public.

Ramaphosa appeared undisturbed by ActionSA's efforts to gather more information on how the ANC settled its Ezulweni Investments debt.

Questions were raised about undisclosed donations potentially assisting the governing party, yet to be declared to the IEC. Ramaphosa suggested those suspecting irregularities in the ANC's agreement with the company should approach the party's treasurer-general's office for clarification.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"It's quite simple. It's a resolution of a debt. Anyone interested in examining it may do so if they desire."

ANC responds to ActionSA's inquiry into Ezulweni investments settlement

The ANC has retaliated against ActionSA's attempt to scrutinize its out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments, asserting that ActionSA is not entitled to such information.

According to EWN, ActionSA has sought an investigation from the Electoral Commission of South Africa under Section 14 of the Party Funding Act. The party expressed concerns about what it deems a pattern of selective adherence to the provisions of the Act.

Mzansi notes that corruption is rife within the ANC

James Bosch noted:

"ANC is going to win the election by corruption and rigging."

Thato J. Mramba stated:

Bonolo More mentioned:

"ANC's constituency doesn't care about its transgressions."

President's jet costs taxpayers tens of millions annually

In other news, Briefly News reported that in a recent parliamentary statement, Defence Minister Thandi Modise disclosed that South Africans have contributed nearly R139 million over the last five years to cover the catering expenses for President Cyril Ramaphosa and his accompanying delegation aboard the presidential jet, Inkwazi.

According to Modise's spokesperson, Amos Phago, the initially presented numbers pertained to the overall operational expenses of the jet. Phago clarified that the summary submitted to parliament encompassed various associated costs, including fuel, flight clearance, flyover fees, parking, airport handling fees, crew accommodation, stopovers, and refuelling.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News