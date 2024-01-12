Three children, aged two to six, tragically succumbed to suffocation inside a car in Jamela village in Limpopo

The police found the children unconscious in a parked vehicle and quickly took them to a nearby clinic

A clinic reported the incident to police after their parents took the three critically ill children into the facility

Three children succumbed to fatal suffocation inside a parked car. Image: AzmanL

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO - In Jamela village in the Bolobedu area of Limpopo, three young children, aged between two and six, tragically lost their lives due to suffocation.

The police report that the children were discovered unconscious inside a parked vehicle and were promptly rushed to a nearby clinic. Despite efforts, two children—a two-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl—were pronounced dead on arrival, while a third child, a two-year-old boy, succumbed to the tragedy later at the hospital.

According to SABC News, authorities indicate that the children were seemingly playing inside the parked vehicle with closed windows.

A clinic lodged a complaint with the police after parents brought in three children in critical condition. The youngsters had been found unconscious inside an unattended sedan.

Commissioner Thembi Hadebe of Limpopo has directed the police to thoroughly investigate and uncover the details surrounding these enigmatic deaths, leaving no aspect unexplored.

Police have opened an inquest docket

According to Arrive Alive, an ongoing police investigation is delving into the details of the tragic incident. Limpopo's Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has emphasised an exhaustive inquiry, urging the police to spare no effort in uncovering the circumstances behind these mysterious deaths.

Furthermore, she encourages parents and guardians to stay vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines, aiming to prevent similar devastating incidents in the future. The police investigation is currently in progress.

Mzansi is saddened by this devasting tragedy

Zethu Radebe noted:

"Beyond pain. I feel so sorry for the kids and their parents."

Calucci Marcel Mulenda says:

"RIP innocent souls."

Malefo Snowhite posted:

"Rest in peace."

Budiono Biru stated:

"So sad it­­­'­­­s­­­ t­­­e­­­r­­­r­­­i­­­b­­­l­­­e­­­ t­­­h­­­a­­­t­­­ t­­­h­­­i­­­s­­­ h­­­a­­­p­­­p­­­e­­­n­­­e­­­d."

Justice served: Mitchells Plain hit-and-run culprit arrested

In other news, Briefly News reported that the New Year began with tragedy for a Mitchells Plain family, as they lost their nine-year-old daughter in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday.

Frustrated community members took to the streets, protesting the absence of traffic calming measures on Swartklip Road, where young Zai Pienaar tragically lost her life.

Source: Briefly News