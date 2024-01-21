The fire that broke out in a building in the CBD claimed two lives, and SAPS made headway with the investigation

Authorities have been working to determine what happened which caused the tragedy in Johannesburg city centre

So far, there are indications that it is a case of arson, and they've already caught a suspect in connection to the fire

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities looked into what caused a recent fire in the CBD. A building burnt down, and people died as a result.

A woman in Johannesburg was arrested in connection to a fire that killed two. Image: Getty Images/ South Agency / Twitter / RMulaudzi

Emergency services workers managed to save others who were injured on the scene. Authorities have released updates about what they suspect caused the fire.

Suspect apprehended for Johannesburg CBD fire

According to TimesLIVE, Johannesburg City manager Floyd Bank said the fire was an arson case. He confirmed that the building was hijacked and that the owner wanted to evict its occupants but wasn't able to prove ownership.

The manager also confirmed that one woman had been arrested for an arson charge.

Johannesburg CBD fire causes deaths

Many people complained that a lot of buildings are illegally occupied. People commented, desperate for someone to be held accountable.

Jeanny Matlhare commented:

"Those buildings are dilapidated and need to be demolished."

Ruksana Ally said:

"They should be decolonized and made back into farms."

Piet M Lebudi wrote:

"Johannesburg has become a unsafe for anything and everything..buildings are just occupied nje,safety is the last thing,they just wanna occupy nje."

Xolela Simo November added:

"Demolish demolish demolish or sell them on auction. Who owns these buildings?"

Johannesburg fires claim lives

In 2023, a lot of buildings caught fire in Johann. More than 100 people died as a result of fires, especially in a degree-occupied building.

