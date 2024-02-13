Pieter and Stephan Groenewald, who are accused of unleashing their dog on one of their employees, have been denied bail

The two are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, and the judge believed that keeping them locked up would be just

South Africans welcomed the ruling and called for the suspects to pay for their crimes

SA applauded the Groblersdal Court for denying the Groenewalds bail for their dog attack. Images: @thulanindaba/X and FG Trade/Getty Images

The Groblersdal Magistrate Court denied Pieter and Stefan Groenewald, who are accused of setting their dogs on one of their employees, bail. They will remain behind bars, and the court believes that it would not be in the interests of justice to give them bail.

Judge denies Groenewald men bail

According to TimesLIVE, the judge at the proceedings, Magistrate Bogi Mashele, refused to give them bail because he did not think it would be just. The state prosecutor, Faith Raselomane, vehemently opposed bail and believed that granting them the bail would pose a risk to public order. Raselomane also added that one of the witnesses was threatened by two men who drove a vehicle belonging to the Groenewald’s company. He also revealed that there was political interference in the case.

He accused the Economic Freedom Fighters of making this a racial incident. He revealed that right-wing white people protested in opposition to the EFF, and the ANC was also involved in the uproar when these groups clashed outside of the court.

What you need to know about the Groblersdal dog attack case

Pieter Groenewald and his son have been accused of setting their dog on one of their employees, Veneruru Kavari, in a viral video

They were charged with attempted murder, and their first bail application was postponed because of witnesses’ safety concerns

The courts also discovered that Groenewald previously skipped the country after he murdered two people in 1990

Netizens were relieved that bail was denied

South Africans on Facebook celebrated the news that they were denied bail.

Bongani Sibeko said:

"Acts done out of anger and hate leads to this outcome. Regret is the ultimate consequence of doing things out of anger.”

Dhaki Molly Kondi exclaimed:

“People need to learn humanity.”

Fikile Nozombile said:

“Serves them right.”

Mncedisi Fulani exclaimed:

“Good. No one is above the law. Crime is a crime.”

Happy Robert joked:

“The boy is going to be a great wife in prison and the father a cool father-in-law.”

