The International Court of Justice ruled that Israel should not aggravate the human rights crisis in Palestine

South Africa presented its case against Israel, and the court ruled in its favour ordering Israel to minimise chances of a humanitarian crisis in Palesti

The most recent updates about Palestine indicate that Israel has not heeded the court's instruction

JOHANNESBURG - Israel has continued to fulfil its military missions in Palestine. The International Court of Justice ordered Israel to minimise military operations in areas of Palestine.

The International Court of Justice spoke against Israel's attacks in Palestine despite recent legal order. Image: Bloomberg Creative / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled against Israel after South Africa presented a case that they were carrying out genocide in Palestine. People commented on the latest update by ICJ, and many were divided

Israel continues Palestine assault

According to eNCA, the International Court of Justice instituted an injunction to protect Palestinian civilians in Rafah. The publication reports that Israel has a mission planned in the area where millions of Palestinians settled for safety.

The ICJ determined that Israel's ground assault would escalate the humanitarian crisis. They emphasised that those in the Gaza Strip should be protected and that any military activity would be a violation of the order by the ICJ.

Despite the injunction, the court did not add any new measures, arguing that the measures in place are sufficient.

What you need to know about the Palestine war

On 7 October 2023, Hamas attacked Israel, which instigated Israel to find the military group by attacking areas in Gaza.

South Africa's Minister of International Relations, Naledi Pandor, insisted on a legal team to approach the International Court of Justice to determine whether Israel was committing genocide in Palestine.

South Africa's legal team argued against Israel in the International Court of Justice.

SA discusses Israel's recent assault

Many people commented with their opinions about the war. Some people debated whether or not there was a genocide in Palestine.

Tinyiko Khambani said:

"It is because Israel went into Rafah in that daring and deadly operation that the two abductees were rescued. It is definitely impossible to stop Israel from going all out into Rafah. Those that are wanting to see Hamas to live to fight Israel another day are the ones that are highly vocal that Israel must not go into Rafah."

Freddie Whitehorn wrote:

"This is a very difficult time for everyone involved."

Sanzas Tops commented:

"This genocide must be stopped."

Devika Devi expressed disappointment:

"I knew from the beginning that ICJ would also become Israel's puppet and it became so."

Mzansi takes hats off to Pandor for Israel-trade stance

Briefly News previously reported that the Minister of International Relations and Cooperations, Naledi Pandor, revealed that the country would consider making trade partners with other markets outside of Israel. This comes after Israel lost a case against South Africa at the ICJ.

According to SABC News, Pandor believed South Africa would not trade with a country that commits atrocities. The tension between the two countries comes after South Africa's repeated calls for Israel to be held accountable for the deaths of thousands of Palestinians at the hands of the Israel-Hamas war.

Pandor has been vocal in her stance, comparing Israel to the apartheid regime and even calling for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's arrest warrant.

Source: Briefly News