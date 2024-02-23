The owners of the Enyobeni Tavern, where 21 young people died, have been sentenced after they were found guilty of selling liquor to minors

The husband and wife pair were sentenced at the East London Regional Court to R5000 fine or 100 days imprisonment

South Africans accepted the judgment and blamed the parents for letting their children drink alcohol while underage

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Netizens blamed the parents for the deaths of the Enyobeni 21. Images: boonchai wedmakawand and Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EAST LONDON– The man and woman who own Enyobeni Tavern, where 21 children tragically lost their lives in 2022, were handed down their sentence. They were sentenced to 100 days in prison or a R5000 fine each after they were found guilty of selling alcohol to children under the age of 18.

Enyobeni Tavern owners handed judgment

According to SABC News, the couple, Siyakgangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu, were given the same sentence, including a fine or minimal jail time.

What you need to know about the Enyobeni Tavern case

21 teenagers died from carbon monoxide at the Enybeni Tavern in East London, Eastern Cape

The victims were buried after a mass funeral was held in their honour, with residents calling for the tavern to be shut down

The owners had their liquor licenses revoked and faced criminal charges for the children's deaths

South Africans welcome judgement

South Africans on Facebook accepted the judgment and blamed the parents for their children's deaths.

Malma Joe said:

"Parents of those kids should have been charged with child negligence."

Besuthu Mtswane Mngcongela remarked:

"Nothing wrong with this judgment because they were never held responsible for the death of those kids, and neither were they charged for their deaths."

You Tu remarked:

"Parents must be charged for neglecting their children."

Msanda Maiyana:

"Parents' negligence. The owners did not kill anyone."

Kash Msuthu observed:

"Parents must be held accountable by the law."

