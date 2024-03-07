The health minister, Dr Joe Phaahla, said that the department has issued 270 appointment letters to unemployed doctors in the country

Phaahla was answering questions in parliament and revealed that this came after the Treasury allocated R3.7 billion to the department

Some South Africans welcomed the announcement, and others questioned its validity

According to Dr Joe Phaahla, 270 doctors received their appointment letters. Images: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images and nattras

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN– The minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, revealed that the department has issued over 200 employment letters to unemployed doctors following a public outcry by unemployed doctors who have struggled to get employment.

Over 200 doctors appointed

According to SABC News, Dr Phaahla answered questions during an oral questioning session by the National Assembly. The members of parliament interrogated him about the struggles of doctors who took to the streets to protest, demanding to be given jobs. Phaahla revealed that the nine provinces have advertised vacant positions for those who are unemployed.

Phaahla also revealed that out of 800 who submitted their details, 270 had been given their appointment letters. When asked how many doctors his department will hire, Phaahla responded that out of 2200 doctors who finished their community service, he has no idea how many want to work in the public sector.

South Africans have mixed feelings

Netizens on Facebook were on two sides of the debate. Some welcomed the news.

Theresa Le Roux-Rossouw said:

"Thank goodness. We need more doctors."

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa said:

"Great move."

Others, though, were not impressed

Danny Macario said:

"Only after protests and frustrations were spoken out on social media is when the government does its jobs consistently and in integrity."

Diehard De Classic said:

"Still, we are not going to lose focus. What remains is that ANC must be removed."

Lerato Moeti asked

"In a country with a shortage of doctors, how on earth are doctors unemployed?"

Source: Briefly News