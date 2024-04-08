Many South Africans were impressed by Andile Ramaphosa's new slim look, seen recently on social media platforms

Recent pictures of President Cyril Ramaphosa's son, which revealed his new physique, were shared on the businessman's Instagram profile

Netizens could not couldn't help but compare Andile to former President Jacob Zuma's nephew, Khulubuse Zuma

President Cyril Ramaphosa's son, Andile Ramaphosa's new physique has wowed South Africans.

Andile Ramaphosa's weight loss

The businessman's latest social Instagram posts showed off his leaner body.

Andile, who's married to Ugandan national Bridget Birungi, made headlines in 2023 after Sunday World reported that his multi-million rand Sandton house was to be auctioned off.

What we need to know about Andile Ramaphosa

Andile is the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa and current First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe.

He has two sisters [Mashudu and Keneilewe] and one-half sister [Tulisa] from his father's first marriage.

His youngest brother, Tumelo, is based in San Francisco, California.

His wife, Bridget Birungi, is the daughter of the former Ugandan Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi.

South Africans applaud Andile's health strides

After seeing the before and after pictures of Ramaphosa's son, netizens drew parallels between Andile and Khulubuse Zuma, former President Jacob Zuma's nephew.

SITHALE asked:

“Is this the same person? ”

Yoyo suggested:

“Khulubuse Zuma must take note.”

Maki Marish speculated:

“Turkey gastric bypass. And a 100% carnivore diet.”

Tebogo Koma applauded Andile:

“Good for Andile Ramaphosa, it's important to better oneself, as for Zuma's son Khulubuse jho.”

JustJames added:

“I don't care who you are, losing weight, getting healthier and changing your habits to achieve things like this is epic. Well done to him.”

Andile Ramaphosa’s R6m Covid-19 project raises questions

Briefly News previously reported that a company co-founded by Andile Ramaphosa provided ventilation technology.

The R6m project was to modify taxis in Gauteng to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

The project raised questions amid increased allegations of corruption.

