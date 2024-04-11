Afriforum said it is saddened that the Govan Mbeki Municipality won't be personally liable for the pollution

The organisation spoke after the Bethal Magistrate Court fined the local municipality R200m for polluting natural water resources

It said it was unjust that courts held private sector directors personally accountable for pollution, but municipal officials weren't

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered environmental stories and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Afriforum said it's unfair that private sector directors are held personally liable for pollution, but the same wasn't applied to government officials. Images: Stock Images

Source: Getty Images

AfriForum expressed disappointment that the relevant Govan Mbeki municipal officials were not held accountable for the municipality's environmental violations.

The organisation commented after the Bethal Magistrate Court fined the Mpumalanga municipality R200m for contravening environmental legislation.

According to SowetanLIVE, the municipality was convicted for polluting natural water resources and mismanaging municipal landfills.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The transgression reportedly took place between November 2019 and September 2020.

The sentence passed on 9 April 2024 also ordered the municipality to repair all equipment required to install weighbridges at all landfill sites before December 2026.

The municipality must then complete the installation of the bridges before 30 May 2025.

Afriforum's Environmental adviser, Marais de Vaal, said it was unfair that company directors were held personally responsible for offences while municipal officials got away with their crimes.

Who would foot the bill?

Upon hearing about the fine, the municipality's residents were concerned that taxpayers would ultimately pay it.

@AddinallSelwyn asked:

“So is the municipality or tax payers pay this R150m???”

@Mademza_ questioned:

“Wie gaan die boete betaal en aan wie sal daardie boete betaal word?” [Who will pay the fine and to whom will that fine be paid?]

@barrys72 added:

“Wie gaan op die pou end vir daai boet betaal? Die inwoners.” [Who is going to pay for that fine in the end? The residents]

@DirkLosman said:

“Govan Mbeki munisipaliteit is al dekades lank bankrot. Waar gaan hulle die geld vir hierdie boete kry?” [Govan Mbeki municipality has been bankrupt for decades. Where are they going to get the money for this fine?]

@jdpkru commented:

“Hulle het nie geld nie.” [They don't have money.]

Afriforum accused DCS of giving Jacob Zuma preferential treatment

Afriforum accused the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) of affording Jacob Zuma special treatment.

The DCS announced that Zuma and over 9,000 other prisoners would be released on special remission.

Minister of Correctional Services Ronald Lamola said that the decision was made to address overcrowding issues in correctional facilities across South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News