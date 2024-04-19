A high school teacher has collapsed and died on school premises, leaving colleagues and students devastated

Emergency services were called after the school's staff discovered the teacher lying next to a vehicle

The education department provided counselling for the affected staff and students, and extended condolences to the family

The death of a teacher sent shockwaves to a school in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG- A teacher from Bophelong Secondary School in Vanderbijlpark tragically collapsed and passed away on Thursday.

The educator, who had reported to work as usual that morning, greeted the principal before the day took a devastating turn.

Call to emergency services

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the teacher was noticeably absent during a staff meeting, and colleagues went to search for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

He was found lying next to his car by the school’s administrator, prompting the immediate call for emergency services, reported SowetanLIVE.

Investigation and support

The teacher was declared dead upon their arrival. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the teacher's sudden collapse and death.

According to TheCitizen, the education department has mobilised its psychosocial support team to offer counselling services to the staff and students who may be grappling with the tragic loss.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed deep sadness over the passing, extending condolences to the teacher's family and the entire school community.

Read a few reactions from social media:

Sbusiso Mngomezulu said:

"This is sad. My condolences to the family members and friends."

Lazluma Maponya stated:

"No one knows the day nor the hour."

Phumlani Dlamini wrote:

"Yhoo what a painful way of dying."

Frans Gzas Kgomo typed:

"Stress sa ma2000."

Tshidy Thabza Msuthu mentioned:

"Eish very sad indeed condolences to family and friends."

Teacher and learner die in Gauteng schools

In another article, Briefly News reported that the Gauteng Department of Education sent condolences to the family of a teacher from Hyde Park Secondary School who committed suicide on the school grounds and a Grade 11 learner from Jeppe High School for Boys who died after a rugby match.

The teacher's body was found on the school grounds, and he was certified dead on arrival by the paramedic. The department announced that the South African Police Service has investigated the incident's circumstances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News