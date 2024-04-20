Minister Thandi Modise is considering a request from former Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for legal assistance in her corruption trial

The Department of Defence confirmed that the former National Assembly speaker had to put in a request for state funding for her case

Modise has to sort out internal issues with SANDF’s head of legal services first before considering Mapisa-Nqakula’s request

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. With degrees in Journalism and International Politics, she delved into the intricacies of political landscapes at The Citizen newspaper, African News Network, and Newzroom Afrika. Pillay has also completed a training course from Google News Initiative.

Defence Minister Thandi Modise is considering assisting ex-speaker Mapisa-Nqakula with her corruption trial. Images: @GCIS/Twitter and Getty Images/Phill Magakoe.

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG - The Defence Minister, Thandi Modise, is considering a request for legal assistance from her predecessor, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, in light of her ongoing corruption case.

Modise to decide

According to TimesLIVE, Modise has expressed dissatisfaction with handling the matter by the SANDF’s head of legal service, Maj-Gen Eric Mnisi, who proceeded with the request before seeking counsel from either her or the secretary of defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede.

Modise emphasised the importance of following established protocols in such cases and has instructed an investigation into Mnisi’s actions.

The minister said:

“I have instructed Dr Gamede to look into Gen Mnisi's handling of the matter from an administrative and process point of view as there are protocols that must be followed for such requests."

Despite the request, Mapisa-Nqakula has not yet received legal assistance, and the situation is pending a thorough review. The former National Assembly speaker faces corruption and money laundering charges and was recently released on bail.

The presidency has clarified that it is not responsible for covering her legal fees, emphasising the independence of institutions like the National Assembly.

What you need to know about Mapisa-Nqakula’s case

Former parliament speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is currently under scrutiny over allegations involving the receipt of substantial cash bribes.

She is accused of allegedly taking cash bribes of R2.3 million, which was done during her tenure as the defence minister of the country.

Mapisa-Nqakula has since resigned as parliament speaker to deal with her pending corruption case.

Mzansi weighs in

People are concerned over the reasons that the former National Assembly speaker was asking from the department she allegedly took money from. Many say you can get away with anything in South Africa.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Wimpie Iron Brew Besselaar asked:

"What does she know about defence first of all."

@Mc Kanda Jantjies shared;

"ANC playing for the grand stand. She's going to reject the request, then it looks like ANC is doing something about corruption."

@Ian Marshall suggested:

"We must vote these resourceful people back in for another 5 years on May 24."

@Mosimanegape Sam questioned:

"I don't understand is this in line with the law. Really this is how we do things in SA to steal from department then request that department to assist with legal representation?"

@Mahlatse Gabriel Mashego said:

"Unless there's something we don't know and understand , how , what, when, who and where can the same department fit in for her legal battlefield."

@Thembinkosi Taba commented:

"She should've just rejected this."

