Bheki Nxumalo was appointed as Eskom's head of the Generation Divison in 2023 and had a long career in the state-owned entity

He is credited for playing a huge part in stopping loadshedding, which has been halted for almost two months

South Africans were not convinced and pointed out that loadshedding would return after the elections

JOHANNESBURG – Bheki Nxumalo has been hailed as the man who played a significant role in South Africa enjoying almost two months of no loadshedding.

Nxumalo's role in stopping loadshedding

According to My Broadband, Bheki Nxumalo improved Eskom's coal fleet, contributing to the country enjoying almost 60 days without loadshedding. Nxumalo began working at the utility in 2010 and spanned over ten years.

Nxumalo was appointed Rotek Industries CEO and Eskom's group executive for generation in April last year. For the past weeks, the energy availability factor of Eskom's coal fleet has also contributed to the absence of loadshedding. The last time the country had no loadshedding for almost two months was in 2022.

Mzansi wary of sudden turnaround

Netizens discussing Nxumalo's impact on @mybroadband's tweet were not convinced by the total turnaround and held on to the public notion that loadshedding would continue after the elections.

Stallion said:

"Let's wait until the election season is over."

Brick said:

"We all know what's going to happen after elections. We are not stupid."

No to Fake News said:

"I'm not getting excited. I'm just waiting to see what happens after the elections. Fewer expectations = less disappointment."

The Inevitable Revolution said:

"The loadshedding is expected to make a dramatic comeback starting from next week Thursday."

Mokgalaka said:

"Stop singling out one engineer out of 25000+ engineers working tirelessly."

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa celebrates progress in preventing loadshedding

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Kgosientsho Rampkgopa, the minister of electricity, celebrated progress in dealing with loadshedding.

Ramokgopa praised Eskom personnel for helping the utility achieve almost two months without loadshedding.

