KwaZulu Natal police services have apprehended suspects and confiscated guns, a record number for the month

Murder, attempted murder and armed robbery saw 3 946 arrests for the category of contact crimes

Together with the guns seized were 4 692 rounds of ammunition of various calibres

KWAZUL-NATAL—The police were hard at work in August, recording an impressive number of arrests and seizing weapons.

The month of August heralded a successful crime-fighting month for KwaZulu-Natal. Image for illustration purposes only. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The suspects arrested were considered dangerous and armed. SAPS has also relied on information from community members and their intel to apprehend suspects.

Various types of crime arrests were made

156 individuals are nabbed on murder cases, while 203 attempted murder.

Robbery, truck-jacking and house and business robberies amassed 220 people who were located and arrested

“Most of these crimes are committed with the use of firearms. In efforts to rid communities of all illegal firearms, 493 firearms were recovered as well as 4 692 rounds of ammunition of various calibre. Among the recovered firearms were 51 rifles, 409 pistols, 20 shotguns, nine homemade firearms and four automatic firearms,” informed a police spokesperson.

Police apprehended 323 rape suspects and 51 sexual assault cases and brought them to justice. Assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm saw 1854 individuals caught. Whereas 789 were for common assault.

Drugs-connected crimes found 1682 people caught, together with 662 trading liquor without a license.

Livestock theft is also an issue in KZN, with 31 arrests.

Unregistered second-hand shops accounted for six arrests and four for possession or buying stolen goods.

Prisons Civil Rights Union applauds the province's good work

The police have been commended for their fast action and tackling crime in KZN.

"We want to appreciate the leadership of General Mkhwanazi and commend the exemplary performance of his team in their efforts of making sure that our streets are safe as we know they face armed criminals on a daily basis," says POPCRU's Nthabeleng Molefe.

KwaZulu Natal suspect kills 17 people in one year

Briefly News, in a related case, reported that a fugitive murderer was fatally shot in Durban South following a standoff with KZN police. The suspect initially resisted arrest before opening fire on the officers.

KwaZulu-Natal residents are in high spirits and thank Mkhwanazi for his efforts to combat the region's crime.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News