Global site navigation

Mabeskraal Village Revitalised by Solar Powered Water Well, Project to Serve Over 25,000 Households
South Africa

Mabeskraal Village Revitalised by Solar Powered Water Well, Project to Serve Over 25,000 Households

by  Byron Pillay 2 min read
  • The Mabeskraal Village in the North West province will benefit from a new solar-powered water well
  • The project will benefit 25,000 households and was completed by the machinery giant LiuGong Africa
  • The Great Uncle of the Village Chief described how the project was a beacon of hope for the community

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

NORTH WEST – The community of Mabeskraal have a renewed sense of hope thanks to the donation of a solar water well in the area.

The village, formerly known as Tlhakong, is situated in the North West province and is home to approximately 12,000 people.

Li Yi , General Manager of LiuGong Africa Region, Councillor Nketu Nkotswe, Mayor of Moses Kotane Local Municipality and Kgosi Moshe Ezekiel, Mabeskraal Village Chief.
General Manager of LiuGong Africa, Li Yi, with Mayor Nketu Nkotswe and Mabeskraal chief, Kgosi Moshe Ezekiel at the project handover. Image: Michael Jaspan TheFilmGuys & Triple 8 Consultancy.
Source: Original

Situated in a rural area, the community didn’t have access to clean running water until recently, thanks to Chinese machinery giant LiuGong.

Municipality eternally grateful for donation

Speaking at the official opening, the Moses Kotane Local Municipality Mayor, Nketu Nkotswe, expressed her gratitude for the water well.

Read also

Siya Kolisi, 2-time winning Rugby World Cup Springbok captain, makes welcome return to The Sharks

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“The lives around Mabeskraal will truly be transformed by the borehole. Water is essential to life, so here today we all feel a sense renewal thanks to the generosity of LiuGong and for that we will forever be grateful,” she said.
One of the children of Mabeskraal Village enjoying the water.
Children in the Mabeskraal area are delighted to have clean running water thanks to the solar-powered water well in the village. Image: Michael Jaspan TheFilmGuys & Triple 8 Consultancy.
Source: Original

The Great Uncle to the Chief of the Village, George Mabe, also noted what a blessing it was.

"This water well is more than just a source of clean water; it is a beacon of hope for our community,” he said.
“Thanks to the efforts of the LiuGong Green Alliance, our people will have access to water that is both vital and sustainable. It is a reminder that even in the face of adversity, we can build a brighter future together," Mabe added.

State-of-the-art water well completed

In a press release furnished on behalf of LiuGong Green Alliance, the company noted that the borehole was drilled 150 metres deep and was equipped with a state-of-the-art solar-powered water pump.

Read also

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane to cut other budgets to save 3400 teachers' jobs

Community members now have access to a reliable source of water, thanks to solar energy. The project is expected to serve over 25,000 households in the area.

Li Yi , General Manager of LiuGong Africa with community members at the borehole.
General Manager of LiuGong Africa, Li Yi, at the official handover of the project with the Mayor and various community members. Image: Michael Jaspan TheFilmGuys & Triple 8 Consultancy.
Source: Original

LiuGong Africa thrilled with project

General Manager of LiuGong Africa, Li Yi, expressed how thrilled they were to see the project come to fruition.

“This water project is the first donation under the Green Alliance in Africa, and we are proud to contribute to improving the living conditions of communities here,” Yi said.

Village goes 6 years without water

The Mahwerele village in Sekhukhune is still waiting on answers from the municipality.

Briefly News previously reported that residents were waiting for the past six years for water.

This is despite a R21 million water project commissioned by the municipality to provide a dam and boreholes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Byron Pillay avatar

Byron Pillay (Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: