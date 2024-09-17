The Mabeskraal Village in the North West province will benefit from a new solar-powered water well

The project will benefit 25,000 households and was completed by the machinery giant LiuGong Africa

The Great Uncle of the Village Chief described how the project was a beacon of hope for the community

NORTH WEST – The community of Mabeskraal have a renewed sense of hope thanks to the donation of a solar water well in the area.

The village, formerly known as Tlhakong, is situated in the North West province and is home to approximately 12,000 people.

General Manager of LiuGong Africa, Li Yi, with Mayor Nketu Nkotswe and Mabeskraal chief, Kgosi Moshe Ezekiel at the project handover. Image: Michael Jaspan TheFilmGuys & Triple 8 Consultancy.

Situated in a rural area, the community didn’t have access to clean running water until recently, thanks to Chinese machinery giant LiuGong.

Municipality eternally grateful for donation

Speaking at the official opening, the Moses Kotane Local Municipality Mayor, Nketu Nkotswe, expressed her gratitude for the water well.

“The lives around Mabeskraal will truly be transformed by the borehole. Water is essential to life, so here today we all feel a sense renewal thanks to the generosity of LiuGong and for that we will forever be grateful,” she said.

Children in the Mabeskraal area are delighted to have clean running water thanks to the solar-powered water well in the village. Image: Michael Jaspan TheFilmGuys & Triple 8 Consultancy.

The Great Uncle to the Chief of the Village, George Mabe, also noted what a blessing it was.

"This water well is more than just a source of clean water; it is a beacon of hope for our community,” he said.

“Thanks to the efforts of the LiuGong Green Alliance, our people will have access to water that is both vital and sustainable. It is a reminder that even in the face of adversity, we can build a brighter future together," Mabe added.

State-of-the-art water well completed

In a press release furnished on behalf of LiuGong Green Alliance, the company noted that the borehole was drilled 150 metres deep and was equipped with a state-of-the-art solar-powered water pump.

Community members now have access to a reliable source of water, thanks to solar energy. The project is expected to serve over 25,000 households in the area.

General Manager of LiuGong Africa, Li Yi, at the official handover of the project with the Mayor and various community members. Image: Michael Jaspan TheFilmGuys & Triple 8 Consultancy.

LiuGong Africa thrilled with project

General Manager of LiuGong Africa, Li Yi, expressed how thrilled they were to see the project come to fruition.

“This water project is the first donation under the Green Alliance in Africa, and we are proud to contribute to improving the living conditions of communities here,” Yi said.

