Mcebisi Jonas was one of the many dignitaries who paid tribute to the late Pravin Gordhan

Jonas served as Deputy Finance Minister during the term that Gordhan was the minister

Jonas described Gordhan as a patriot, saying that he cared about the country even in his last days

Mcebisi Jonas paid tribute to Pravin Gordhan at his funeral, sharing how he was a proud patriot right until his passing. Image: Waldo Swiegers.

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN—Former Deputy Minister of Finance Mcebisi Jonas has painted a beautiful picture of Pravin Gordhan as a proud patriot.

Speaking at the former finance minister's official state funeral, Jonas described Gordhan's' deep love for the country.

Jonas noted that even after Gordhan was diagnosed with cancer, he was still talking politics and thinking about the future of South Africa.

The former deputy minister was one of the many who fought and worked alongside Gordhan, who spoke at his funeral.

Gordhan was afforded an official state funeral, which was held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban.

He passed away at the age of 75 after a battle with cancer.

Gordhan was a proud patriot

Jonas also revealed how the former finance minister proved his patriotism even during his last moments in the hospital.

He explained that while Gordhan was unconscious in the hospital, his family played recordings of the vigils that were held for him.

“PG was motionless. But when they played our national anthem, PG moved.

“It is great to sing the national anthem at sports event and on national days, but I think it is only a true patriot that will respond to it as his life is fleeting away, and PG did,” Jonas.

He said that this showed Gordhan's unwavering love for the country.

He also added that while the occasion was meant to be the former minister's official goodbye, no nation could bid farewell to its own history.

Public figures pay tribute to Gordhan

Following his passing, many notable South African public figures paid tribute to the former finance minister.

Gordhan passed away at the age of 75 in a Johannesburg hospital after a short battle with cancer.

Fellow public figures like former Public Defender Professor Thuli Madonsela paid their last respects.

