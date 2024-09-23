Gert Johannes Krieger Roos, a 40-year-old man, was arrested on Saturday, 21 September 2024, for allegedly stealing bee hives

28 Bee hives were found on a trailer with an estimated value of R50,000, travelling on the R30 road near Ventersdorp

12 Boys in the Eastern Cape stole bee hives earlier this year on 20 May, co-incidentally World Bee Day.

POTCHEFSTROOM - Gert Roos has been charged with possessing suspected stolen property after being caught by SAPS as he transported 28 bee hives in a trailer.

Stung: Man Arrested for Stealing 28 Bee Hives in North West, Value R50,000 Image: RJ Sangosti (Getty Images); North West Police

Source: Original

Mr Roos appeared before the Ventersdorp Magistrates’ Court today on theft charges.

Roos’s court appearance follows an incident reported on Saturday morning, 21 September 2024. Authorities received intelligence suggesting that someone had stolen beehives in Lichtenburg and was travelling along the R30 road near Ventersdorp. The Ventersdorp police and the Flying Squad responded and intercepted a vehicle towing a trailer carrying 28 beehives valued at approximately R50,000.

The trailer with the 28 recovered bee hives to the value of R50,000. Image: North West Police Services

Source: Original

The driver, Roos, could not explain the beehives and was arrested. Further investigation identified the rightful owner of the beehives, which were subsequently returned. Authorities are still investigating and have not ruled out connections to other beehive theft cases.

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena praised the officers for their swift action, which led to the suspect’s arrest.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to reappear in court on Monday, 30 September 2024.

Beekeeping

Beekeeping can be a rewarding and lucrative agricultural enterprise. Raw honey can fetch.

Not only is honey eaten, but it also has medicinal benefits.

A severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) to bee stings is potentially life-threatening and requires emergency treatment. Briefly News covered a story about a man with thousands of bees on his body but was not stung.

‘Lambeeghini’ environmental program sheds light on 600 000 bees

Briefly News reported that Italian sports car manufacturer Lamborghini has committed to nurturing approximately 600,000 bees near its Sant’Agata Bolognese headquarters, highlighting this initiative on World Bee Day.

Thirteen hives have been set up in the Lamborghini Park apiary, where around 120,000 bees actively forage in the surrounding area, contributing valuable data to the company’s environmental bio-monitoring program. Lamborghini introduced innovative ‘technological’ beehives in collaboration with the Audi Environmental Foundation last year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News