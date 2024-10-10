South Africans were worried about the state of food security in the country after 35 children were rushed to hospitals in Limpopo

The children reportedly started vomiting at school and complained of headaches and stomach cramps

Netizens called on the government to act urgently in dealing with food security in the country and slammed it, accusing it of negligence

MALAMULELE, LIMPOPO—Netizens are discussing food security in South Africa after 35 learners were hospitalised for suspected food poisoning.

Learners taken to hospital

According to eNCA, authorities are investigating suspected food poisoning after 22 pupils started vomiting and were rushed to hospital. The second group of children complained of stomach cramps and were also rushed to hospital.

The province's Department of Education will investigate whether food eaten from the school's nutrition programme could be the source of the alleged food poisoning. The Department also said it would investigate snacks vendors sell outside of school.

Netizens worried

South Africans' concern grew, especially after five children died in Soweto from allegedly eating food purchased from spaza shops.

They discussed their views on Facebook.

Elisah Kanyane asked:

"Are the health inspectors doing their jobs? They must also check if the water is not contaminated."

Hugon Tumber said:

"So it starts. Instead of children opening Christmas presents, parents will be closing their graves this year, and nothing will come of the investigation."

Moekettsi Kenney asked:

"Whose child is next? I don't know, but this is getting out of control."

Kam Motshwaedi said:

"Really, we aren't safe from homes, streets, taverns, churches, roads, schools, shops and hospitals. Everywhere is dangerous for all."

Rob Rick said:

"No more arson. Now food poisoning starts again. Every month, there is a different death."

ATM slams government

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the African Transformation Movement slammed the government, accusing it of neglecting food security.

The political party called on the government to be stricter in implementing food security regulations after the death of five children in Soweto.

