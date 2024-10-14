A 23-year-old woman from the Sekhukhune District in Limpopo was arrested after her alleged negligence led to her child's death

The woman allegedly went on a drinking spree and left her six-month infant in the care of a 12-year-old child

The baby's lifeless body was discovered over the weekend, and South Africans condemned the incident

SEKHUKHUNE, LIMPOPO — A woman from Limpopo was arrested and will appear in court after her six-month child was found dead.

Woman arrested for child neglect

The South African Police Service revealed that the 23-year-old woman from Atok village in Apel in the Sekhukhune district went out on a drinking spree on 12 October 2024. She left her infant in a younger family member's care while going out two days prior.

The infant's body was found lifeless, and the woman was arrested. She is expected to appear in court on child neglect charges. The province's provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the incident and called on community members to report cases of negligence and put the well-being of children first.

SA angry

Netizens on Facebook were furious at the woman's carelessness.

Slyz Manamels said:

"They must arrest her, finish and klaar."

Denis Tlhabi said:

"Arrest both the mother and the father."

Meester Lee said:

"She'll blame the 12-year-old. I know these types too well. Abortion is legal and free if you value groove over your child."

Johan Steyn said:

"Jail time. Such parents don't deserve kids, but they will make more kids just for Sassa."

Katlego Kamo asked:

"Is alcohol that important?"

Ramatee Ranala asked:

"What is the point of having kids if you can't look after them anyway?"

