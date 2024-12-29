The Nyatee Foundation called for the country to hold an urgent conference to address the scourge of Gender-Based Violence in the country

This was after several cases of gender-based violence went viral during the festive season

Speaking to Briefly News, the foundation's CEO, Tumi Huma, said GBV is a societal issue that needs a holistic approach

Tumi Huma said the government alone cannot stop GBV. Images: Tumi Huma and Byron Sullivan/ Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—Tumi Huma, the CEO of Nyatee Foundation, has called for the country to host a gender-based violence conference in 2025 to develop solutions to tackle it.

Why a GBV conference?

Speaking to Briefly News, Huma said that the conference's purpose would be to join forces with the private and public sectors and find more constructive ways to deal with gender-based violence. It should be a space where the government, organizations, and individuals can share insights and craft solutions.

"It is our opinion that there will never be adequate resources, including the legal prescripts, to deal with GBV. This is a societal issue, and it needs a holistic approach. GBV knows no colour, race, age, lifestyle and status in society and religion. Everyone is affected by it," he said.

What would the conference achieve?

Huma pointed out that the conference should aim to highlight GBV as a pandemic, provide a platform for survivor stories to amplify the voices of those affected, explore opportunities for workshops and road shows, and initiate dialogue on collaborative solutions between the government, private sector and civil society to address GBV-related issues.

Recent GBV cases

Huma said the recent spike in GBV cases has resulted in the need for GBV to be addressed. Briefly News has provided coverage on several incidents of gender-based violence.

A man from KwaZulu-Natal confessed on a live Facebook video on 17 December that he killed his girlfriend; he was found dead the next day

Another man from the same province killed his girlfriend and their child and committed suicide, and they were found on 20 December

A Tshwane man killed his Tshwane Metro Police Department girlfriend on 24 December in Lotus Gardens and fled

What does the Nyatee Foundation do?

Huma told Briefly News that part of its work in tackling gender-based violence is launching the Tshegofatsa Rona Community Organisation, which provides shelter for abused women and children. The foundation works in areas of education, community development, disaster, and social relief, among others. It has partnered with the South African Police Service and the government.

How can GBV be tackled?

Huma said the issue of GBV should not be left to the government to deal with alone.

"It's a societal issue. What we need from the government is a bolstered justice system. We need a victim empowerment program in police stations which must include related stakeholders such as the Department of Social Development," he said.

SAPS condemns incident of possible GBV

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service in Limpopo condemned a possible gender-based violence incident. The bodies of a man and a woman were found in Thabazimbi.

The couple allegedly lived together, and the police are not ruling out the possibility of a domestic dispute. The man was found hanging on the roof, and his partner's body was found in the bed.

