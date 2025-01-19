The Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, said the security company hired to guard Chuene Clinic will be probed

Two nurses were raped at the premises, and the suspect overpowered three security guards before accessing the facility

Ramathuba questioned how one person could overpower three guards, and many agreed with her

LIMPOPO — After a suspect raped two nurses outside Chuene Clinic in Polokwane, Limpopo, Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba said the provincial government would investigate the security company whose members were overpowered.

Ramathuba questions security guards

According to a video @Newzroom405 posted, Ramathuba said she directed the head of the province's Department of Health and the province's Health MEC to ensure a thorough investigation of security companies guarding public health facilities. She questioned how one individual might have overpowered three guards.

"What is frustrating is that he took the two female nurses and left the female security guard, who was not handcuffed, who had an opportunity to call the police, matron or HOD, and she has not done that. We have a lot to do in terms of the types of security guards we hire," she said.

She said the institutions may have hired security guards who do not know what they are doing. She added that the same suspect allegedly attempted to commit the same crime in Ga-Thabo. The suspect overpowered three security guards before forcing two nurses into a nearby bush, where he raped them.

Ramathuba's no-nonsense approach

Ramathuba is known for her no-nonsense approach to sexual crimes. She promised that the man who was arrested for impregnating a 13-year-old in Seshego would not receive bail. This was after the teenager gave birth on Christmas Day at Seshego Hospital.

South Africans comment

Netizens shared similar sentiments with Ramathuba.

Mr Lu said:

"The reality is that most security guards are there only as deterrence."

Proletariat said:

"We have a leader in this woman. This was my first question when I heard about the incident."

Avela Mpatane said:

"That company should be fired! Three males were attacked by one individual. It's crazy."

Others did not agree with her

Adonikam-Adonikam said:

"These are the kind of utterances that cost the ANC votes."

Sehlogo said:

"She was promising insourcing before elections."

Eyase Zola said:

"Those security guards were unarmed. What did she expect?"

Phophi Ramathuba made surprise visit to hospital

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Ramathuba paid the Lebowakgomo Hospital a surprise visit in December 2024. Senior officials of the provincial government accompanied her.

A video of the visit went viral, and Ramathuba is seen lambasting staff members for poor service delivery. She interacted with patients and said when she worked at the hospital, it was in a better state in the past.

