The Lusikisiki mass murder trial has been postponed following the appearance of the eight suspects in court

The court postponed the case until 10 March amid further investigations after the last suspect's arrest on 5 January

The eight accused abandoned bail ahead of the trial in the Mthatha High Court sitting in the Lusikisiki Circuit Court

EASTERN CAPE — The highly-anticipated trial of eight men accused of killing 18 people in Lusikisiki, meant to get underway in the Lusikisiki Magistrate's Court on Monday, 17 February 2025, has been postponed.

The accused appeared shackled and chained during a brief appearance in the dock. It follows their arrests between 7 October 2024 and 5 January.

Lusikisiki massacre trial put on ice

Briefly News reported that Songezo Vuma became the eighth and last suspect when police arrested him in Qonce on a bus en route to Cape Town.

He was formally charged ahead standing in court on 7 January.

After over three months on the run, he joined seven others who allegedly stormed two neighbouring homesteads at Nyathi village in the Ngobozana area and shot and killed the gatherers during a bloody massacre on 28 September.

The State said Vuma's arrest in January necessitated further investigations.

The case will be transferred to the Mthatha High Court, sitting in the Lusikisiki Circuit Court, where it will commence on 10 March.

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge has appointed a presiding judge.

Vuma, 20; Myekethe, 45; Aphiwe Ndende, 25; Lwando Antony Abi, 31; Bonga Hintsa, 31; Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36; Zenande Paya, 38; and Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, face additional charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Myekethe was arrested at his home in Mthimde Location, Mamfengwini area, on 7 October. Police traced Ndende and Hintsa to Port Shepstone on 16 October, while nabbing Abi in East London the same day.

The arrests of Nomdlembu and Paya followed in Flagstaff on 17 October, with police teams recovering three AK47s and a 243 Steyr Mannlicher rifle.

Ndamase, the alleged orchestrator, was apprehended in prison, where he is serving a life sentence for murder and robbery.

The eight have since abandoned their bail applications.

