Over 540 schools in Limpopo that relied solely on pit toilets have been assisted with mobile toilets

SECTION27 reported that in one school, eight mobile toilets are servicing over 1000 learners

South Africans blamed the African National Congress (ANC) for the situation in the schools

LIMPOPO – It’s been over 30 years of democracy, yet many schools still rely on pit latrines for their learners.

Despite promises by the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to eradicate the use of pit toilets by the end of March 2025, many schools are still dealing with a crisis.

The situation is particularly poor in Limpopo, where the provincial Department of Education (DoE) identified 564 ‘Priority 1’ schools as having the most urgent needs. These schools operate with pit toilets only, and the DoE promised to solve this by 31 March 2025.

Situation dire according to human rights organisation

With the 31 March deadline looming, human rights organisation SECTION27 conducted visits to schools in the province to monitor the progress. The organisation has been holding the DoE to account since 2021, when the High Court in Limpopo ordered the department to provide a list of schools and plans to eradicate pit toilets.

SECTION27 embarked on site visits after the DoE reported that over 540 of the Priority 1 schools were being assisted. By assisted, the DoE means that mobile toilets were introduced to stop children from relying on pit latrines.

“On one of its site visits conducted in February, SECTION27 witnessed the unsafe and unsanitary conditions of mobile toilets that learners were forced to use.

“At one school, eight mobile toilets are servicing over 1000 learners, and become full very quickly. Within days, these toilets are maggot-infested, with an unbearable stench and are only cleaned once a week during school hours,” the organisation noted.

SECTION27 stated that construction of new facilities had not yet begun, meaning learners were forced to use the unhygienic toilets daily.

South Africans blame the ANC for the issue

Social media users weighed in on the news, with many criticising the ANC government for failing to prioritise the learners.

Bohlale Pesa added:

“The province with the second most ANC votes.”

Dali Mothebe stated:

“Good, and they will vote for the same ANC again in 2029.”

Anne Boyes exclaimed:

“And yet the people still vote for the ANC.”

Sherwin Govender noted:

“Politicians are billionaires, but kids don’t have access to food, water, schools and proper sanitation.”

Dean Buttner said:

“30 years later and the youth can't even be looked after. Really sad.”

Ramanaledi TK Sello stated:

“Fancy mansions and pit latrines. The story of Limpopo. We can't blame the government for everything. Sometimes communities need to step up and pump some money into schools.”

Cheryl Nel said:

“What a disgusting situation. Limpopo should be ashamed of themselves.”

Wendy Isaacs asked:

“Why cry now? You get what you vote for. 30 years later and still pit toilets.”

Over 600 schools reliant on pit toilets

In November 2024, Briefly News reported that 652 South African schools still only have access to pit toilets.

Siviwe Gwarube confirmed that the Eastern Cape (EC) and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) accounted for over 500 of the schools.

The Basic Education Minister said her department is aiming to eradicate pit toilets from all schools by the end of March 2025.

