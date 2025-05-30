35 people, including children, have been stranded and are seeking shelter from neighbours following a fire in Alexandra township

Some victims continue to take shelter in the burned houses, safeguarding their wretched houses from homeless people

The owner of the house where the fire broke out has taken no responsibility for the damage

Another fire ripped through 16th Avenue between Johnbrand and Vasco Street in the Alexandra township in Johannesburg. The fire started at one of the bonded houses on Sunday, 25 May.

The fire spread to four nearby houses, gutting everything in its path. It is reported that firefighters battled with the blaze for about two hours before completely dousing the flames. Fortunately, no one has died in the fire, but about 35 people have lost their belongings and their homes.

Local businesses and neighbours step in to help

The victims of the fire have been forced to seek shelter from their neighbours and friends since the fire. Some are sleeping in the trenches of their homes. The residents fear homeless people and junkies might takeover their houses if they find out that victims sought shelter somewhere else.

A local Shoprite branch has been providing food to the victims and formula for babies, while neighbours continue to give shelter and clothing to those affected.

Victim shares an emotional account of the fire

Speaking to Briefly News local correspondent Nokulunga Mthembu, Dorothy Maphetho, who is one of the victims of the fire, said she was returning from work when she saw the blaze at her neighbour’s house, not knowing her home was also on fire.

“I got off the taxi and ran to the neighbours to find out how to help when I was told that my house was burning,” said the devastated Maphetho.

Maphetho then rushed to her house, where she found her grandfather, siblings, and their mother overcome by emotion while standing outside watching the fire destroy their home.

Firefighters struggle to control blaze amid water shortages

According to Maphetho, the community tried to help put out the fire, however, taps were running dry at that time due to a lack of water in the area.

“Firefighters from Alexandra were called, but they didn’t get there on time. While the community came to help, we couldn’t do much because there was no water coming out of our taps.”

The cause of this fire is still unknown. Disaster management services were alerted, and they went to inspect the damage. The Department of Social Development left sponge mattresses for the victims to sleep on while they arranged alternative accommodation for them.

The owners of the house where the initial fire broke out maintained that they are not to be blamed, because they are also victims of the fire and have lost everything, just like others.

The fire spread to four nearby houses, gutting everything in its path. Image: fhm/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

