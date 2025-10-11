Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe admitted in parliament to the irregular hiring of a 22-year-old

Under-fire Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe has confessed to the irregular hiring of a 22-year-old to the role of Chief of Staff. The minister hired Lesedi Mabiletja to the role in the department back in September 2025.

MPs demand answers from Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe over the appointment of a 22-year-old. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did Tolashe say?

Minister Sisisi Tolashe faced questioning earlier this week in front of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee regarding the controversial hiring of Lesedi Mabiletja as Chief of Staff back in September 2024.

Tolashe reportedly fired former SASSA CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula on the grounds of irregular appointment by the previous minister and appointed acting CEO Temba Matlou permanently to the post.

It is alleged that the 22-year-old Mabiletja lacks experience for the role of chief of staff and reportedly received an annual salary of around R1.4 million, or R116 667 per month. The minister clapped back, saying that these accusations are an attempt to ‘tarnish her reputation and dignity.’

Tolashe admits to irregular appointment

Mabiletja was allegedly quietly removed from the role when it became evident that she lacked the necessary skills for the role. Minister Tolashe admitted in parliament that Mabiletja’s appointment was ‘irregular.’ She placed the blame on former Chief of Staff Zanele Simmons, who allegedly rushed the appointment.

The minister explained that she had no reason to suspect Simmons of betraying her trust. She said that Simmons undermined the recruitment process of the staff. Tolashe noted that an investigation revealed misrepresentation and dishonesty on Lesedi Mabiletja’s CV and other serious procedural irregularities in her appointment.

Both Simmons and Mabiletja were placed on suspension with full pay before being dismissed. Simmons is reportedly challenging the dismissal. The matter has also been handed over to the Public Service Commission (PSC) for an external investigation.

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe has come clean before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee. image: @Martin_Nel_99/X

Source: Twitter

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the irregular hiring.

@mouga_l said:

"If only we had a Mkhwanazi in every department, this country would be fixed."

@Mhlengi78 said:

"People have so much to say under this post but come elections time they vote the same people back. It's so tiring."

@thatjolistoguy said:

"South Africa is a joke , I tell you our people have messed up this beautiful country and they are not ashamed."

@Vincent62343509 said:

"The ANC is rotten not to the core, but rotten below the core."

@Bennyto_03 said:

"No accountability that is why all this is happening daily, until such time we get new government who will put development first."

