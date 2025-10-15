President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in on how the Democratic Alliance (DA) deals with poorer areas in the Western Cape

The president believes that others can learn from the African National Congress-led (ANC) municipalities in the Eastern Cape

South Africans weighed in on Ramaphosa's claims, with many questioning which municipalities the president was talking about

Cyril Ramaphosa sparked confusion online after saying that the DA must learn from ANC municipalities in the Eastern Cape. Image: Alberto Case/ Per-Anders Pettersson

GAUTENG – Cyril Ramaphosa believes that the Democratic Alliance (DA) can learn a thing or two from the African National Congress (ANC).

The president made the comments while answering questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, reflecting on how the DA handles the less affluent areas.

Ramaphosa’s comments are a departure from his previous statement to ANC councillors that they could learn from their DA counterparts in the Western Cape. Ramaphosa later clarified that clean audits did not necessarily equate to service delivery.

Ramaphosa’s changes tune on DA in Western Cape

During the NCOP sitting, Ramaphosa noted that while the DA in Cape Town had one of the best audit outcomes, it failed to transform the poorer areas. The president stated that he saw horror scenes in the townships of Cape Town, adding that less attention was given to black areas.

He noted that in Johannesburg, great effort was made to upscale Soweto, which was really horrible before, saying that it had been largely upgraded in the past 10 years. The president noted that this wasn’t the case with Western Cape townships.

“It should never be that more attention is given to the more affluent areas at the expense of the places where lesser-income people live. This is exactly what we are seeing here in Cape Town," he said.

The DA were thrilled by Cyril Ramaphosa's initial praise of its municipalities in the Western Cape. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Ramaphosa praises Eastern Cape municipalities

The president clarified that his comments were not meant to dismiss any efforts made but instead to inspire all municipal entities to focus on becoming better.

He also called on all cities to learn from the ANC’s high-performing municipalities in the Eastern Cape. Ramaphosa noted the work done by municipalities like the Senqu Local Municipality, which borders the Kingdom of Lesotho.

“So even Cape Town must go and learn there, even Johannesburg must go and learn there. How are they doing it? Why are they achieving such great results, and why are they enforcing or enhancing development in their little towns?” he stated.

South Africans confused by Ramaphosa’s statement

Social media users didn’t share Ramaphosa’s sentiment, with many noting that a lot of people left the Eastern Cape to go to the Western Cape.

Kabelo Skoolkat said”

“Next, he will say that Matlala and Maumela are businessman.”

Trevor Govender asked:

“Why are people leaving the Eastern Cape and flocking to Cape Town?

Alson Zwane stated:

“Poor damage control from Ramaphosa.”

Ace Skepe asked:

“Which Eastern Cape are we talking about? Maybe there's another one.”

Thandiwe Gudlwa also questioned:

“Which Eastern Cape?”

Jodine Beg noted:

“But a lot of Eastern Cape people are also in Cape Town.”

Sandra Liebenberg stated:

“He sounds like Sibiya. The stories change daily.”

Tom Braune asked:

“Learn from the Eastern Cape of all places? EC? Really? Does he know we are not all from there?”

