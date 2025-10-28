The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government revealed startling statistics about teenage pregnancy in the province

It revealed that more than 25,000 teenagers became pregnant, and some of them were younger than 14

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli said that a multifaceted approach, including law enforcement agencies, was needed to tackle the teenage pregnancy

KWAZULU-NATAL — KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli called on the law enforcement in the province to act against older men impregnating young girls. This was after he unveiled the province's teenage pregnancy statistics.

According to Sunday World, Ntuli spoke on 28 October 2025 outside Port Shepstone at the official launch of the 2025-2029 Child and Teenage Pregnancy Strategy, at Ugu Sports and Leisure. He revealed that 26,515 teenagers became pregnant between April and December 2024. A total of 1,254 of the children were under the age of 14. He pointed out that law enforcement agencies in the province must apprehend older men who impregnate teenage girls.

Ntuli discusses teenage pregnancy

Ntuli also said that the provincial government must protect, empower, and support the youth with knowledge, services, and opportunities to curb unplanned pregnancies among teenagers. He also said that the government must be fearless in acting against perpetrators.

Ntuli also said that young girls who become pregnant risk HIV infections, which jeopardise their health, education, and potential. He noted that when a 12-year-old becomes a mother, it is the result of a collective failure.

Teenage pregnancy in South Africa

Between April 2024 and April 2025, 7,627 teenagers fell pregnant in Durban. Most of them were between the ages of 10 and 14. A high number of these children have had abortions and were victims of statutory rape.

Over 34,000 girls gave birth in the Eastern Cape between April 2023 and March 2024. Of this number, 2,716 were between the ages of 10 and 14. Gender-based activist Vanessa Govender spoke to Briefly News last year and blamed the criminal justice system.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) called for action and expressed alarm that teenage pregnancy in the country is on the rise. This was after one in four teenagers in South Africa fell pregnant, according to the World Health Organisation. The DA said those who commit sexual crimes against children must be given long jail sentences.

