Eastern Cape Schools Buckle Under Infrastructure Collapse After Grant Withheld

A R529.8 million infrastructure grant has reportedly been put on hold for 30 days by the national education department

This follows claims that the province redirected earlier allocations to unapproved projects

The department is obligated to ensure that public funds are spent only on the purposes for which they were allocated

Public schools across Nelson Mandela Bay are facing severe infrastructure decay as the Eastern Cape education department grapples with the withholding of more than R500 million in grant funding. Many schools are now operating with unsafe buildings, limited functional classrooms, damaged or missing facilities, and unreliable access to basic services such as water and electricity.

A R529.8m infrastructure grant has reportedly been withheld. Image: Lebona_cabonena/X

Source: Twitter

Eastern Cape schools under collapse

Staff at several affected schools said they are eager to fix the damage, but their efforts are stalled because the national education department has reportedly withheld the R529.8 million infrastructure grant for 30 days. The delay comes amid allegations that the province previously redirected funds to projects that had not received approval.

According to IOL, the national education department said it was acting to ensure that public funds were used appropriately, in line with the Division of Revenue Act, 2025. Spokesperson Lukhanyo Vangqa indicated that the move came after reports that the Eastern Cape education department had spent part of the education infrastructure grant on projects that did not comply with the Act’s requirements and the grant framework.

The Division of Revenue Act of 2025 outlines how funds collected by the national government are to be distributed among national, provincial, and local authorities. It also sets out guidelines for managing these funds and specifies the conditions attached to any grants provided.

Public schools are buckling under collapsing ceilings, stripped basins, and only a handful of usable classrooms. Image: _ArriveAlive/X

Source: Twitter

Letter to provincial education department

The Eastern Cape Provincial Treasury reportedly informed the provincial education department that the fourth tranche of the education infrastructure grant would be withheld. The communication reportedly stated that the national education department had decided to hold back R529.8 million after finding that previous funds were spent in ways that did not comply with the Division of Revenue Act of 2025 and the associated grant framework.

The Treasury reportedly indicated that the funds would be withheld for up to 30 days, or until the education department rectifies the issue by returning the money that was spent incorrectly and reallocating it to the intended infrastructure programme.

Eastern Cape education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima told IOL that the situation appeared to be a misunderstanding. He explained that miscommunication between the national and provincial departments regarding the use of the infrastructure grant had been resolved, with R287 million set to be released on Friday, 21 November 2025, and the remaining funds to follow later.

Briefly News contacted the Eastern Cape education department for comment and is awaiting a response.

