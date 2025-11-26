The South African Human Rights Commission has found that the Department of Water and Sanitation has racially excluded people from other racial groups

It held a press briefing in the North West after residents of the Madibeng Local Municipality accused the department of favouring white people in the leasing of property at Hartbeespoort Dam

The SAHRC made recommendations to the Department of Water and Sanitation and urged it to remedy the discrimination

SAHRC Commissioner Tshepo Madlingozi said the Department of Water discriminated against black people. Images: Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Warren Little/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

NORTH WEST — The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) found that the Department of Water and Sanitation has been leasing property on the Hartbeespoot Dam in the North West on racial lines.

The SAHRC held a press briefing in Hartbeespoort in the North West on 26 November 2025. The SAHRC's Commissioner, Professor Tshepo Madlingozi, said that the Human Rights Commission investigated allegations that the Department of Water and Sanitation has for years discriminated against black applicants in leasing land on the shoreline of the Hartbeespoort Dam.

Water Department accused of discrimination

The SAHRC also investigated allegations that there was noise pollution and a lack of enforcement of the by-laws and regulations by the Madibeng Local Municipality. The department also allegedly revoked Pemissions to Occupy (PTOs) without notice and did not provide an opportunity for the affected individual to be heard. The SAHRC said that Madibeng, consequently, has failed to enforce the bylaws regulating noise, planning, and building controls.

SAHRC makes recommendations for the Department

In a statement, the SAHRC said the Department must develop a comprehensive transformation plan, which must address historical exclusion and provide timelines for processing outstanding leases within 180 days. The Department has also been directed to review all PTOs. The SAHRC also said that the Department must conduct an audit of all occupiers of the dam within three months.

The SAHRC was in Hartbeespoort Dam. Image: SA Human Rights Commission

Source: Facebook

A look at SAHRC acting against discrimination

The SAHRC found that Maskandi musician Ngizwe Mchunu violated the Equality Act when Mchunu slammed the photo of a gay couple who were getting married in traditional Zulu attire. The Commission said on 2 October 2025 that Mchunu must apologise for his words and stop publishing content that is anti-LBGTQIA.

The SAHRC also opened a case against former Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Renaldo Gouws after a video of him ranting and using the K-word repetitively went viral. The SAHRC took Gouws to the Equality Court for alleged hate speech and racist utterances. He later apologised for his remarks.

